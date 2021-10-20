Penske Automotive Group Dealerships Named Best To Work For

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers announced today that thirty-five (35) of its dealerships have been recognized as part of the Top 100 Best Dealerships to Work For 2021 by Automotive News, more than any other dealership group.
Audi Turnersville was once again ranked No. 1; the Company has six dealerships in the top ten and fifteen of the top 25 on the annual list. In addition, seven PAG dealerships were ranked in the Top 10 nationally, including the top three places, for their efforts to promote Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. Commenting on the announcement, Penske Automotive Group Chairman Roger Penske said, "Human Capital is the most important asset in our company. To be recognized by Automotive News in these categories is an extraordinary accomplishment. We are extremely proud of our team for their commitment, drive, passion and efforts in working together to be one of the very best."
The award winning dealerships are:
- Acura of Fayetteville, Fayetteville, Arkansas – www.acuraoffayetteville.com
- Acura Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.acuraturnersville.com
- Audi Chantilly, Chantilly, Virginia – www.audichantilly.com
- Audi North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.audinorthscottsdale.com
- Audi Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.auditurnersville.com
- Audi Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.audiwarwick.com
- Bentley Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.bentleyscottsdale.com
- BMW North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.bmwnorthscottsdale.com
- BMW of Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.bmwofturnersville.com
- BMW of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.bmwofwarwick.com
- Honda of Danbury, Danbury, Connecticut – www.hondaofdanbury.com
- Honda of Fayetteville, Fayetteville, Arkansas – www.hondaoffayetteville.com
- Hudson Nissan, Jersey City, New Jersey – www.hudsonnissan.com
- Hyundai of Turnersville, Turnsersville, New Jersey – www.hyundaiofturnersville.com
- Infiniti of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island - www.infinitiofwarwick.com
- Jaguar Land Rover Englewood, Englewood, New Jersey – www.jaguarenglewood.com; www.landroverenglewood.com
- Jaguar Land Rover Monmouth, Eatontown, New Jersey – www.landrovermonmouth.com; www.jaguarmonmouth.com
- Jaguar Land Rover Paramus, Paramus, New Jersey – www.jaguarparamus.com; www.landroverparamus.com
- Lexus of Chandler, Chandler, Arizona – www.lexusofchandler.com
- Lexus of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.lexusofwarwick.com
- Mercedes-Benz of Chandler, Chandler, Arizona – www.mercedesbenzofchandler.com
- Mercedes-Benz Fairfiled, Fairfield, Connecticut – www.mercedesbenzoffairfield.com
- Mercedes-Benz of Greenwich, Greenwich, Connecticut – www.mercedesbenzgreenwich.com
- Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona – www.mbofnorthscottsdale.com
- MINI North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.mininorthscottsdale.com
- MINI of Austin, Austin, Texas – www.miniofaustin.com
- Mini of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island - www.warwickmini.com
- Nissan of Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.nissanofturnersville.com
- Porsche Monmouth, West Long Branch, New Jersey – www.porschemonmouth.com
- Porsche North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.porschenorthscottsdale.com
- Porsche Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.porschewarwick.com
- Round Rock Toyota, Round Rock, Texas – www.roundrocktoyota.com
- Scottsdale Ferrari-Maserati, Phoenix, Arizona – www.scottsdaleferrari.com; www.scottsdalemaserati.com
- Toyota of Surprise, Surprise, Arizona – www.toyotaofsurprise.com
- Toyota of Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.toyotaofturnersville.com
About Penske Automotive
Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 350,000 vehicles providing innovative transportation, supply chain and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.
