Service Champions Group Doubles Down in Phoenix Metro; Acquires Howard Air and Scottsdale Air Heating & Cooling

BREA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Champions Group, a thriving U.S. Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning services business continues to grow its southwestern U.S. presence, announcing today that it has agreed to acquire both Howard Air and Scottsdale Air Heating & Cooling, two premium HVAC companies in the Phoenix Metropolitan area. Howard Air in Phoenix is a second generation, family-owned business serving the Valley of the Sun for over forty years, originally founded in 1977, by William Howard. In 1993, William Howard turned the business over to his son Kevin Howard who continued to grow the organization for nearly three decades. Scottsdale Air has been a Paradise Valley institution since 1947. Current owner, Michael Cross, began as an apprentice in 1986 and quickly worked his way to the top, becoming the owner in 1989. Both companies specialize in HVAC repairs, maintenance and installation with in-house engineers and automated fabrication shops that can design, fabricate, and install everything from the most basic to the most sophisticated solutions. Service Champions is a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners.

"The Phoenix area is very important to us, and we are thrilled to be able to acquire two businesses that expand Service Champions position as a leading provider to more homes in a thriving southwestern marketplace," said Leland Smith, Founder and CEO of Service Champions. "Howard Air and Scottsdale Air are fantastic businesses in an attractive and growing market. The entire Howard family has worked tirelessly to build a business that is as well-known for its extensive capabilities as it is for the outstanding customer service it provides. Scottsdale Air, led by Michael Cross, delivers a genuine, heartfelt, honest and exemplary customer experience. For more than 70 years this company has perfected its processes and systems and takes tremendous pride in the highest level of service, safety and professionalism. These are two companies that demonstrate integrity and a strong commitment to ethics in all that they do," Smith continued. "It is with great pride that we announce partnerships that enable us to continue to grow our footprint in the southwest and carry on with the tradition of excellence set forward by both companies."

At the helm of the Howard Air leadership team is second generation owner and President, Kevin Howard. "We are excited to join the Service Champions Group at this stage of our development. We expect the combination of core-competencies and cultures to create better opportunities for our customers and employees. We are proud to join Service Champions, a company that shares the values my father founded this company on, and together we plan to continue to fulfill our promises and build trust with customers for many years to come," said Howard.

Michael Cross, Owner at Scottsdale Air is equally enthusiastic. "We have been proud stewards of providing the best HVAC services in Phoenix Metro for decades and know Service Champions is the right partner to guide our incredible company into the next chapter," said Cross. This acquisition will infuse Scottsdale Air with the resources and support needed for the company and its talented team to grow. I am honored to join the Service Champions family of businesses and look forward to seeing what great things lie ahead."

"This has been a remarkable year for us," said Service Champions' CFO, Daniel Hamm. "We continue to be focused on strategic growth, by partnering with fantastic businesses at a pace that allows us to service more communities and their residents to the high standards we have established. Acquiring of Howard Air and Scottsdale Air enables Service Champions to further solidify our strength in Phoenix Metro, creating a very strong presence with significant capabilities to further expand our footprint across the United States."

Service Champions' COO, Frank DiMarco is confident the latest acquisition by the distinguished home services industry leader will contribute significantly to the company's plan for national expansion. "With the acquisitions of Howard Air and Scottsdale Air in addition to those of Hobaica and ProSkill Services, our capabilities to service the steady demands of the Phoenix Metropolitan area have quadrupled. These are all best in class, top-rated companies in their markets. We continue to prospect and search for companies like Howard Air and Scottsdale Air that exist throughout the United States. Companies with a shared purpose of delivering exceptional, customized, quality service with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee," said DiMarco.

