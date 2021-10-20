Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) Reports Results For The Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Third Quarter GAAP Revenue growth of 104.6%

Third Quarter Pro Forma Organic Net Revenue growth of 22.8%, 27.9% excluding Advocacy

Third Quarter Net Loss attributable to Stagwell was $2.1 million

Third Quarter Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA of $100 million

Company Raises Full Year Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA outlook

REPORTED THIRD QUARTER & YTD HIGHLIGHTS:

GAAP revenue of $466.6 million in the third quarter versus $228.1 million in the prior year period, an increase of 104.6%; and $857.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 versus $575.0 million in the prior year period, an increase of 49.1%.

Net revenue of $409.1 million in the third quarter versus $152.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 167.6%; and $749.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 versus $434.1 million in the prior year period, an increase of 72.6%.

Net loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 versus net income of $17.8 million in the prior year period; and income of $14.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 versus $34.1 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $87.5 million in the third quarter versus $37.1 million in the prior year period, an increase of 135.8%; and $150.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 versus $79.0 million in the prior year period, an increase of 90.0%.

PRO FORMA REPORTED THIRD QUARTER & YTD STAGWELL INC. HIGHLIGHTS:

Pro Forma GAAP revenue of $568.3 million in the third quarter versus $511.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of 11.1%; and $1,612.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 versus $1,445.8 million in the prior year period, an increase of 11.5%.

Pro Forma net revenue of $498.1 million in the third quarter versus $397.8 million in the prior year period, an increase of 25.2%; and $1,407.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 versus $1,185.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 18.7%.

Pro Forma organic net revenue increased 22.8% in the third quarter and 15.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .

Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $100.3 million versus $89.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of 12.4%. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA Margin was 20.1%, compared to 22.4% in the prior year period. Excluding the impact of the advocacy business, adjusted EBITDA margins would have been 20.1% in the third quarter of 2021 and 19.3% the third quarter of 2020.

Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $275.3 million versus $205.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 33.7%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 19.6%, compared to 17.4% in the prior year period.

Net New Business wins totaled $63.7 million in the third quarter.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

"Stagwell's third quarter results make one thing very clear: the combination is working. We delivered pro forma organic net revenue growth of 23%, a pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin over 20%, and are pleased to raise our full year adjusted EBITDA guidance on the basis of our results to date," said Mark Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stagwell. "Our growth this quarter was driven by double-digit, pro forma net revenue growth across nearly all our client offerings, including digital transformation, communications, media and data analytics. On a year-over-year basis excluding the advocacy business, pro forma organic net revenue grew 28%. With net new business of $64 million, this is a strong first quarter as a newly combined company."

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "The Company reported strong third quarter pro forma results with GAAP revenue of $568 million, net revenue of $498 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $100 million. Organic pro forma net revenue growth of 23% for the quarter, as well as growth from 2019 of 14%, are evidence of the Company's recovery from the pandemic and transition to a new phase of overall growth."

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Pro Forma Financial Results

Pro Forma net revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $498.1 million versus $397.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 25.2%.

Pro Forma organic net revenue increased 22.8%, and foreign exchange and acquisitions, net of dispositions, had a positive impact of 0.7% and 1.6%, respectively. Organic net revenue increased primarily due to a continuation of the recovery in spending by clients begun in the first quarter.

Net New Business wins in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $63.7 million.

Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was $100.3 million versus $89.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 12.4%, primarily driven by strong revenue growth. Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 20.1%, down from 22.4% compared to the same period in 2020. Excluding the impact of the advocacy business, adjusted EBITDA margins would have been 20.1% for the third quarter of 2021 and 19.3% for the third quarter of 2020.

Pro Forma net revenue for the first nine months of 2021 was $1,407.1 million versus $1,185.4 million in the prior year period.

Pro Forma organic net revenue for the nine months ended 2021 increased by 15.6% and foreign exchange and acquisitions, net of dispositions, had a positive impact of 1.3% and 1.8%, respectively.

Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2021 was $275.3 million versus $205.9 million in the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 33.7%. This led to an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19.6% versus 17.4% in prior year period.

Financial Outlook

2021 financial guidance is as follows:

Revenue for 2021, on a pro forma basis giving effect to the combination as if it was completed on January 1, 2021 , is estimated to be $2.150 to $2.180 billion , including approximately $755 million for legacy MDC for the seven-month period ended July 31, 2021 .

Adjusted EBITDA for 2021, on a pro forma basis giving effect to the combination as if it was completed on January 1, 2021 , is estimated to be $370 to $380 million , including approximately $124 million for legacy MDC for the seven-month period ended July 31, 2021 .

Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange or acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2021 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Basis of Presentation

The acquisition of MDC Partners (MDC) by Stagwell Marketing Group (SMG) was completed on August 2, 2021. The results of MDC are included within the Statement of Operations for the period beginning on the date of the acquisition through the end of the respective period presented and the results of SMG are included for the entire period presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

Pro Forma Results: The Pro Forma amounts presented for each period were prepared by combining the historical standalone statements of operations for each of legacy MDC and SMG. The unaudited pro forma results are provided for illustrative purposes only and do not purport to represent what the actual consolidated results of operations or consolidated financial condition would have been had the combination actually occurred on the date indicated, nor do they purport to project the future consolidated results of operations or consolidated financial condition for any future period or as of any future date. The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA to net income under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K.

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms that the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(4) Financial Guidance: The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

SCHEDULE 1 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (US$ in 000s, Except per Share Amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 466,634



$ 228,097



$ 857,436



$ 574,970

Operating Expenses













Cost of services 324,782



149,011



558,856



373,064

Office and general expenses 121,770



42,666



226,720



127,181

Depreciation and amortization 24,790



9,974



46,122



29,848

Impairment and other losses 14,926



—



14,926



—



486,268



201,651



846,624



530,093

Operating income (loss) (19,634)



26,446



10,812



44,877

Other Income (expenses):













Interest expense, net (11,912)



(1,778)



(15,197)



(4,655)

Foreign exchange, net (893)



(856)



(1,955)



794

Other, net 45,621



263



46,806



948



32,816



(2,371)



29,654



(2,913)

Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 13,182



24,075



40,466



41,964

Income tax expense 5,183



2,618



9,205



3,211

Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 7,999



21,457



31,261



38,753

Equity in losses (income) of non-consolidated affiliates (76)



(35)



(75)



7

Net income 7,923



21,422



31,186



38,760

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest (9,994)



(3,614)



(10,987)



(4,636)

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. (2,071)



17,808



20,199



34,124

Net income allocated to convertible preference shares —



—



(6,113)



—

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ (2,071)



$ 17,808



$ 14,086



$ 34,124

Income (loss) Per Common Share:













Basic













Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ (0.03)



N/A



$ 0.27



N/A

Diluted













Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 0.02



N/A



$ 0.11



N/A

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:













Basic 76,105,807



N/A



76,105,807



N/A

Diluted 231,042,044



N/A



197,217,241



N/A



SCHEDULE 2 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE (US$ in 000s, except percentages)







Components of Change









Change

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2020

Foreign

Currency

Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2021

Organic

Total











Integrated Agencies Network $ 250,459



$ 2,759



$ 5,652



$ 66,452



$ 74,863



$ 325,322



26.5 %

29.9 % Media Network 84,856



(1,438)



—



27,679



26,241



111,097



32.6 %

30.9 % Communications Network 57,408



293



—



(3,509)



(3,216)



54,192



(6.1) %

(5.6) % All Other 5,118



1,343



805



173



2,321



7,439



3.4 %

45.3 %

$ 397,841



$ 2,957



$ 6,457



$ 90,795



$ 100,209



$ 498,050



22.8 %

25.2 %







Components of Change









Change

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2020

Foreign

Currency

Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2021

Organic

Total











Integrated Agencies Network $ 755,530



$ 10,837



$ 20,604



$ 145,141



$ 176,582



$ 932,112



19.2 %

23.4 % Media Network 264,997



(1,911)



—



34,869



32,958



297,955



13.2 %

12.4 % Communications Network 149,265



1,122



—



3,664



4,786



154,051



2.5 %

3.2 % All Other 15,597



4,920



805



1,666



7,391



22,988



10.7 %

47.4 %

$ 1,185,389



$ 14,968



$ 21,409



$ 185,340



$ 221,717



$ 1,407,106



15.6 %

18.7 %



Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 3 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (US$ in 000s, except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Media

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 325,322



$ 111,097



$ 54,192



$ 7,439



$ —



$ 498,050

Billable Costs 43,119



5,336



21,847



(6)



—



70,296

Revenue 368,441



116,433



76,039



7,433



—



568,346

























Billable Costs $ 43,119



$ 5,336



$ 21,847



$ (6)



$ —



$ 70,296

Staff costs 211,186



74,187



34,978



5,212



8,845



334,408

Administrative costs 30,739



14,354



6,479



2,104



(567)



53,109

Other direct costs 3,948



5,524



789



(222)



163



10,202

Adjusted EBITDA (1) 79,449



17,032



11,946



345



(8,441)



100,331

























Stock-based compensation 32,565



2,629



15,445



16



3,184



53,839

Depreciation and amortization 15,799



6,738



2,174



492



1,555



26,758

Deferred acquisition consideration 3,422



—



136



—



—



3,558

Impairment and other losses 81



14,846



—



—



—



14,927

Other items, net (1) 1,085



571



(349)



—



21,578



22,885

Operating income $ 26,497



$ (7,752)



$ (5,460)



$ (163)



$ (34,758)



$ (21,636)





















































(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 4 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (US$ in 000s, except percentages)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Media

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 932,112



$ 297,955



$ 154,051



$ 22,988



$ —



$ 1,407,106

Billable Costs 120,967



24,715



59,611



—



—



205,293

Revenue 1,053,079



322,670



213,662



22,988



—



1,612,399

























Billable Costs $ 120,967



$ 24,715



$ 59,611



$ —



$ —



$ 205,293

Staff costs 613,052



204,873



100,962



15,644



25,889



960,420

Administrative costs 93,738



41,972



16,575



8,649



82



161,016

Other direct costs 2,819



7,520



(2)



14



6



10,357

Adjusted EBITDA (1) 222,503



43,590



36,516



(1,319)



(25,977)



275,313

























Stock-based compensation 35,740



2,712



15,687



16



4,368



58,523

Depreciation and amortization 33,648



18,096



5,586



2,013



4,927



64,270

Deferred acquisition consideration 26,839



102



(52)



—



—



26,889

Impairment and other losses 956



14,846



—



—



—



15,802

Other items, net (1) 4,700



3,081



(93)



—



32,050



39,738

Operating income $ 120,620



$ 4,753



$ 15,388



$ (3,348)



$ (67,322)



$ 70,091





























(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 5 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (US$ in 000s, except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Media

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 250,459



$ 84,856



$ 57,408



$ 5,118



$ —



$ 397,841

Billable Costs 32,321



10,778



70,581



—



—



113,680

Revenue 282,780



95,634



127,989



5,118



—



511,521

























Billable Costs $ 32,321



$ 10,778



$ 70,581



$ —



$ —



$ 113,680

Staff costs 153,409



54,489



29,549



5,348



6,540



249,335

Administrative costs 32,324



15,342



4,331



3,077



2,712



57,786

Other direct costs 456



3,789



200



(3,025)



—



1,420

Adjusted EBITDA (1) 64,270



11,236



23,328



(282)



(9,252)



89,300

























Stock-based compensation 2,389



—



17



—



1,421



3,827

Depreciation and amortization 10,367



5,681



1,737



815



708



19,308

Deferred acquisition consideration 3,661



—



(710)



—



—



2,951

Impairment and other losses 158



—



—



—



—



158

Other items, net (1) (579)



27



(35)



—



6,207



5,620

Operating income $ 48,274



$ 5,528



$ 22,319



$ (1,097)



$ (17,588)



$ 57,436





























(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 6 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (US$ in 000s, except percentages)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Media

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 755,530



$ 264,997



$ 149,265



$ 15,597



$ —



$ 1,185,389

Billable Costs 105,560



28,329



126,535



—



—



260,424

Revenue 861,090



293,326



275,800



15,597



—



1,445,813

























Billable Costs $ 105,560



$ 28,329



$ 126,535



$ —



$ —



$ 260,424

Staff costs 496,451



188,542



85,224



16,208



16,124



802,549

Administrative costs 96,264



44,522



13,646



8,708



6,055



169,195

Other direct costs 5,333



8,962



1,912



(8,423)



—



7,784

Adjusted EBITDA (1) 157,482



22,971



48,483



(896)



(22,179)



205,861

























Stock-based compensation 5,859



—



72



—



1,839



7,770

Depreciation and amortization 30,251



17,105



5,101



2,696



2,133



57,286

Deferred acquisition consideration 1,302



375



108



—



—



1,785

Impairment and other losses 17,994



35



—



—



1,129



19,158

Other items, net (1) 148



1,746



(11)



1



12,470



14,354

Operating income $ 101,928



$ 3,710



$ 43,213



$ (3,593)



$ (39,750)



$ 105,508





























(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 7 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (US$ in 000s)



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,489



$ 92,457

Accounts receivable, net 669,612



225,733

Expenditures billable to clients 37,101



11,063

Other current assets 78,884



36,433

Total Current Assets 901,086



365,686

Fixed assets, net 118,526



35,614

Right-of-use lease assets - operating leases 334,867



57,752

Goodwill 1,619,272



351,725

Other intangible assets, net 945,081



186,035

Other assets 24,789



17,043

Total Assets $ 3,943,621



$ 1,013,855

LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 277,385



$ 147,826

Accruals and other liabilities 371,289



90,557

Advance billings 286,790



66,418

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases 74,162



19,579

Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration 60,951



12,579

Total Current Liabilities 1,070,577



336,959

Long-term debt 1,265,747



198,024

Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration 14,754



5,268

Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases 328,048



52,606

Deferred tax liabilities, net 134,288



16,050

Other liabilities 59,190



5,801

Total Liabilities 2,872,604



614,708

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 29,787



604

Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees





Shareholder's Equity:





Convertible preference shares, 123,849 and 0 authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 209,980



—

Member's capital —



358,756

Common stock and other paid-in capital 169,616



—

Accumulated deficit (6,153)



—

Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,537



—

Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity 385,980



358,756

Noncontrolling interests 655,250



39,787

Total Shareholders' Equity 1,041,230



398,543

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,943,621



$ 1,013,855



SCHEDULE 8 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA (US$ in 000s)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29,384



$ 93,184

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 153,987



(16,421)

Net cash used in financing activities (164,442)



(43,700)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4,103



555

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 23,032



$ 33,618

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 92,457



63,860

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 115,489



$ 97,478

Supplemental disclosures:





Cash income taxes paid $ 42,346



$ (3,618)

Cash interest paid $ 16,232



$ 7,288





Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

