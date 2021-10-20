'We Interrupt This Broadcast' With Host Bill Kurtis And Narrator Brian Williams Teases Season Two With New Episode WAR OF THE WORLDS - The Original 'Deepfake'

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly-anticipated return of the top-ranked, ground-breaking audio docuseries "We Interrupt This Broadcast: Before it was history, it was news," hosted by legendary broadcaster Bill Kurtis and narrated by NBC's Brian Williams, teases its second season on October 30, 2021 with War of the Worlds – The Original 'Deep Fake'. Marking the anniversary of Orson Welles' realistic radio dramatization of a Martian invasion of Earth, the original 'deepfake' is revisited amid our present-day social media and political atmosphere with original audio and interviews with Orson Welles, his collaborator John Houseman, writer Howard Koch, and A. Brad Schwartz historian and author of BROADCAST HYSTERIA: Orson Welles's War of the Worlds and the Art of Fake News , among others.

We Interrupt This Broadcast

The podcast explores iconic moments in history from the point of view of the broadcasters and TV journalists who broke the news, and it has been heralded by historians, journalists, educators, and fans of broadcast television and radio. All twelve episodes of season two are scheduled to be streamed in late November.

Celebrating the crucial role broadcast journalism has served throughout our nation's history, season one of 'We Interrupt This Broadcast' premiered July 20, 2021, providing a first time look behind the scenes of real-time reporting. Each episode features recent interviews with the broadcasters and journalists who covered landmark moments in American and world history, as well as the actual broadcast and cable news audio from the event coverage.

"Podcasting allows us to get it right—we get to tell the story calmly and accurately. If we do it right, it will bring people as close as possible to the feeling of being as fortunate as we are to have this job," said Brian Williams. "It's been a tremendous privilege and honor to live through breaking stories as they are happening, right alongside our viewers. Listening to We Interrupt This Broadcast, you're going to feel that same tension, excitement, mystery, and urgency that we felt in the moment as we broadcasted."

The contributors are a "who's who" in broadcast journalism, and each episode unfolds with the brisk pace and tone of a thriller while presenting an in-depth look into the reporting of, and candid reaction to, events that have since become historical benchmarks. Along with the thrilling broadcast news audio, exclusive, rare, and never-before-heard recordings are woven throughout each episode.

Created by Joe Garner and based on the author's eponymous New York Times Best-Selling Book with a forward by Walter Cronkite, season one included 12 episodes, including the Hindenburg Disaster (May 6, 1937), D-Day Invasion (June 6, 1944), the JFK Assassination (November 22, 1963), the Apollo 11 Moon Landing (July 20, 1969), the President Reagan Assassination Attempt (March 30, 1981), the L.A. Riots following the Rodney King verdict (April 29, 1992), the Death of Princess Di (August 31, 1997), the Tragedy at Columbine (April 20, 1999), the 2000 Presidential Election (November 8, 2000), and 9-11 (September 11, 2001). Pre-broadcast era dramatizations of The Nat Turner Slave Uprising of 1831 (August 21, 1831), and the Passing of the 19th Amendment (June 4, 1919) rounded out the season.

The docuseries, produced by i4 Media Ventures, LLC, will be presented over six 12-episode seasons for a total of 72 episodes.

Season one of "We Interrupt This Broadcast" is now available for download on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play and wherever listeners get their podcasts.

About Joe Garner

Dubbed "the Ken Burns of the written and recorded word" by talk legend Larry King, Joe Garner is a veteran radio industry executive, narrator, host and producer, as well as a multiple New York Times bestselling author. His seminal multimedia book, We Interrupt This Broadcast, innovatively pairing audio, photographs and text, has sold more than one million copies and has for two decades served as a go-to chronicle of America's broadcast history. The "We Interrupt This Broadcast" docuseries podcast is the maiden project of i4 Media Ventures, LLC, co-founded in December 2020 by Garner, Ron Hartenbaum and Scott Calka.

