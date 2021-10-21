Discovery Life Sciences adds executive leadership to support rapid global growth and talent acquisition

Dynamic HR Executive to Lead Company Efforts to Hire Top Talent, Enhance Global Organizational Development Programs, and Reinforce Commitment to Workplace Diversity and Inclusion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists™, announced today the addition of executive capabilities and strategic plans to grow its operational talent pool in the wake of ever-increasing worldwide demand for its products and services. The company will be enhancing its commitment to expand diversity as it rapidly grows its global employee population.

Katelyn Petti Hokenberg recently joined Discovery as Chief Human Resources Officer and is leading its expansion effort that includes global recruitment and hiring of top talent. She is committed to empowering all employees for success by launching comprehensive programs focused on learning and development and employee engagement while enhancing the company's existing diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

"Employee empowerment and satisfaction are essential to building a team that collaborates and works together effectively toward the common goal of helping our customers accelerate new therapies to the patients who need them," said Hokenberg. "Discovery's growth and accomplishments are inspiring, and I am honored to have the opportunity to be a part of it."

Hokenberg brings more than two decades of progressive human resources leadership experience to Discovery. Most recently, she led global organizational development for Merz Aesthetics, where her efforts resulted in award-winning company cultures and organization-wide growth. She also has launched employee resource groups focused on women's leadership, diversity and global inclusion, and corporate social responsibility.

"We have an extremely talented team at Discovery. Our customers continue to affirm this through their growing demand for our people to support their research and development programs of new diagnostics and therapies," said Discovery CEO Glenn Bilawsky. "Having Katelyn execute our people strategy will ensure that we continue to build on our inclusive, collaborative, and learning environment. Our employees deserve the company's commitment to developing their technical knowledge and leadership skills to help them achieve their career goals in a work environment that is welcoming, productive, and safe. We passionately believe that our people are the source of our differentiation and essential to our aggressive growth and success."

