Feuerstein Kulick Advises Jushi in $100 million Credit Facility

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jushi has secured a $100 million credit facility from a portfolio company of SunStream Bancorp Inc. to support part of its recently finalized purchase of Nature's Remedy of Massachusetts, Inc. and certain of its affiliates. SunStream Bancorp Inc. is a joint venture sponsored by Sundial Growers Inc

The vertically integrated cannabis company confirmed it has entered into definitive documentation in respect of a $100 million senior secured credit facility, with plans to initially draw $40.0 million to fund the Nature's Remedy acquisition.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based multi-state operator will consider borrowing future amounts under the credit facility to support potential strategic expansion opportunities. Additionally, the company will consider borrowing future amounts under the Acquisition Facility for potential strategic expansion opportunities in both its core and developing markets.

Samantha Gleit and Jason Cohen of Feuerstein Kulick LLP advised Jushi on the transaction. Feuerstein Kulick LLP is a boutique law firm that represents clients in all aspects of the legal cannabis space.

