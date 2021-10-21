MicroTech Partners with Visium Technologies

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech announces today their partnership with Visium Technologies.

Visium Technologies, Inc. is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

Tony Jimenez, MicroTech Founder, President and CEO, noted, "Cybersecurity threats are persistent and it is very easy for malware to cripple networks. It is critical that companies are able to monitor their security in real-time and machine data can facilitate this effort. Visium enables companies to better secure their networks and MicroTech is excited to partner with them."

Visium provides the following benefits:

Makes it easier for users to visualize machine data and find new insights - Users can now leverage Visium to visualize machine data from Splunk Enterprise, enabling new business insights from a rapidly growing class of data.

New source of valuable data now available to more people - People can now access a new source, via our CyGraph module, of valuable machine data within the Splunk Enterprise Application ecosystem. These capabilities deliver TruContext and are complementary to the real-time and historical visualizations and analytics across large data sets in Splunk Enterprise.

Correlate machine data with other structured data- The integration enables users to correlate, analyze and visualize machine data with other structured data for advanced business analytics.

Accelerate Machine Learning (ML)- Visium's platform adds velocity to the unsupervised ML process by delivering already connected data-sets to ML models.

For more information, please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech's outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as the "hottest Hispanic business in the nation," MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business. Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years.

MicroTech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP), providing Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Information Technology, Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services, Solutions, and Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises. MicroTech is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 20243 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) & CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Follow MicroTech on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jennifer Berman,

703-531-9976,

jennifer.berman@microtech.net

