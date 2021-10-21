MTD Group Launches MTD Exchange, The New Portal For Healthcare Professionals To Share Experiences And Clinical-Scientific Knowledge

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MTD Exchange seeks to offer healthcare professionals moments of sharing and learning on relevant issues concerning chronic diseases, in order to contribute to the continuous improvement of clinical practices, with an interdisciplinary approach.

MTD Group launches MTD Exchange. Join for the first virtual roundtable discussing what's so tough about taking insulin.

The program, presented by MTD Group (Medical Technology and Devices), brings together a virtual table of opinion leaders, healthcare professionals, and various stakeholders to offer everyone the opportunity to share their experience and expertise on the management of chronic diseases, with a focus on diabetes in the first scheduled events.

The first two meetings, scheduled in October and December, will investigate the needs and difficulties related to insulin therapy and the injection experience. Healthcare professionals registering for the MTD Exchange event will have the chance to learn about the still unmet needs of people with diabetes and also about technological advances to support therapy.

"Despite scientific advances, there are still barriers that prevent people with a chronic condition, such as diabetes, from easily and confidently adhering to the therapy they are prescribed. MTD Exchange was created with the aim of thinking together with stakeholders on how to break down these barriers. The first virtual round-table will discuss optimal use of technologies on the market to facilitate access to care and adherence to therapy, for a more comfortable experience in managing the disease" shares Carlo Romeo, Chief Marketing Officer of MTD Group, announcing the first event of MTD Exchange.

MTD Exchange embodies MTD Group's commitment to stand by healthcare professionals and provide educational opportunities that foster interdisciplinary dialogue by sharing the latest therapeutic protocols, different technological solutions, and innovative devices, with the goal of contributing to improved healthcare.

Healthcare professionals can register at www.mtdexchange.com/events to attend the first roundtable on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 10am EST.

