New to Market Cosmetics Brand Designed for Brown Skin Tones Debuts with Multi-Dimensional Lipstick Collection

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Just B , a cosmetics brand focused on creating high-performing, customizable and eco-conscious products that celebrate the beauty of brown skin, launches with its first product, Lip Spectrum.

Just B products can be worn by people of all ethnicities, but aim to fill a void in the beauty community for products targeted toward brown skin tones.

After struggling for years to find lipstick shades that worked with her South Asian skin tone, renowned Pakistani makeup artist Bina Khan took matters into her own hands. Khan teamed up with software engineers and husband-wife duo, Sean and Madiha Chan, to launch a brand that was specifically formulated for brown complexions.

"Just B was created to be the place where people with brown skin can be authentic and feel heard," said Bina Khan, co-founder. "We are addressing the needs of the South Asian community that have been neglected by the beauty industry for a long time — it has been difficult for people with brown skin to find lip shades that work well with their skin, and more importantly, lip tones. Lip Spectrum addresses that problem at the root."

Just B products can be worn by people of all ethnicities, but aim to fill a void in the beauty community for products targeted toward brown skin tones. Lip Spectrum is a multi-dimensional lipstick with one deeper shade and one lighter shade in a color family. On one side is Pigment Fluid, which has a long wearing powder-matte finish and envelops your lips in a weightless and breathable layer of color. On the other side is Pigment Glaze, a one-swipe wonder with a smoothing cream finish that wraps your lips in an embrace of gleaming color. Both sides have been engineered to work beautifully together and can be layered interchangeably on top of each other to create a spectrum of custom colors that are just for you.

Just B products are available on justbcosmetics.co. The first 20 purchasers will receive a complimentary vegan leather pouch. To learn more, please visit www.justbcosmetics.co and follow Just B on Instagram and Facebook .

About Just B

