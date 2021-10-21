Huntkey Attended The China (Shenzhen) International Gifts & Houseware Fair

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 21 to 24, the China (Shenzhen) International Gifts and Houseware Fair was held at the Shenzhen World Convention and Exhibition Center. With an exhibition area of about 300,000 square meters, it is currently China's largest professional gifts and houseware exhibition. Huntkey exhibited a series of new and hot-selling products.

About 6,500 companies participated in this exhibition. There were 13,000 booths and more than 20 product categories. The exhibition was based in Shenzhen, and leveraged the industrial advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to boost the development of the consumer economy. Huntkey's booth was in Hall 13. Hall 13 involved popular categories such as 3C digital, consumer electronics, and wearable technology. Huntkey exhibited 20W, 65W GaN, 100W GaN fast chargers and other new products.

Huntkey has more than ten years of experience in the R&D and manufacturing of mobile phone fast chargers and has cooperation with worldwide mainstream mobile phone manufacturers. Huntkey's 20W and 65W GaN fast chargers are already available in the United States, Canada, and Vietnam. In December 2021, Huntkey plans to launch 100W GaN fast chargers in the US.

Huntkey's 100W GaN fast charger uses Gallium Nitride technology and hence has fast heat dissipation. It has a small size around 61.8×29.0×63.8mm. It supports mainstream Android phones, tablets, and USB-C interface notebooks. Compared with other mobile phone chargers, it has a longer lifespan and stronger structure because of the glue filling process. It is safe to use and provides over voltage protection, under voltage protection, over temperature protection, and over current protection.

If there are business gift-giving needs, Huntkey's fast chargers are the guarantee of safety and efficiency. Huntkey is headquartered in Shenzhen and obtained AEO (Authorized Economic Operator) certification in 2021, which proves that Huntkey has been recognized by the customs authorities and complies with the World Customs Organization and the corresponding supply chain security standards.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch offices in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Brazil and Argentina. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com

In 2020, Huntkey introduced its latest photocatalyst air purifier - the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuntkeyGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huntkey

VK: https://vk.com/huntkey_cis

View original content:

SOURCE Huntkey