Speer Laboratories, Maker of Emuaid® Products, Ranks #18 On 2021's 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

EMUAID brand logo (PRNewsfoto/Speer Laboratories, LLC)

About the Award

The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), in collaboration with JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, released the 14th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies on October 5th. The companies on this year's 50 Fastest list span a range of industries, from consumer products to STEM-related fields. From January to December of 2020, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $4.1 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 24,000 people. "This year's honorees exemplify the commitment, determination and ingenuity that is necessary to thrive in today's environment," said Thelma Ferguson, Managing Director & Northeast Segment Head at JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. "These exceptional women are living proof that necessity is the mother of innovation. Today, we are proud to support 50 extraordinary leaders who are redefining their industries and driving global economic growth."

Speer Laboratories, led by President and COO, Amy Nicolo , accepted the award at the Awards Reception in Nashville, TN.

Speer Laboratories, led by President and Chief Operating Officer, Amy Nicolo, accepted the award, ranking #18 at the Awards Reception in Nashville, TN. "It's an honor to be acknowledged by these organizations that celebrate the success of women leaders across a variety of industries," said Amy Nicolo.

About Speer Laboratories, LLC

Speer Laboratories, the manufacturer of EMUAID® products, is a family-run, socially responsible, independent company committed to designing safe, yet highly effective natural treatments that help others. All EMUAID® products are manufactured in an FDA registered Over-the-Counter Drug and Homeopathic Drug facility.

About The Emuaid® Brand

The EMUAID® Brand started a decade ago with its launch of a natural healing ointment that was developed to treat severe burns. However, the product originated nearly 30 years ago when the late founder and renowned product developer, Richard Nicolo, began engineering highly functional natural ingredient blends to harness their cellular renewal properties, his discovery was a multi-functional treatment that accelerated the healing of severe burns, while also reducing the symptoms of pain, infection, inflammation, itch, redness, and irritation for over 100 of the most difficult-to-treat skin and nail conditions.

By effectively addressing symptoms, this one ointment is successful at relieving a multitude of conditions ranging from eczema and bed sores to hemorrhoids and cracked heels. The ointment's premium ingredient blend not only relieves those symptoms but accelerates wound healing, eliminates infection, delivers transdermal skin-mimicking lipids, and improves skin barrier function.

EMUAID® First Aid Ointment's efficacy stems from its exclusive Emutaneous™ Delivery System. Most products cannot penetrate deep into the skin to efficiently deliver the active ingredients to where they are needed the most. EMUAID® First Aid Ointment is different – it is specially designed to penetrate with a unique transdermal delivery system that helps carry powerful healing ingredients deep into the skin.

EMUAID® is led by Richard's children, Amy and Matthew Nicolo who've continued their father's legacy of transforming the skin and improving overall wellness through a range of natural products with optimized delivery systems.

For further press information, visuals, or giveaways, please contact: press@emuaid.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Speer Laboratories, LLC