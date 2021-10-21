Terex Corporation Releases Environmental, Social And Governance Report Highlighting Progress On ESG Priorities

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) today announced the publication of its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details Terex's commitment to all our stakeholders and how ESG is integral to the Company's strategic priorities.

The Terex Environmental, Social & Governance Report

"For many years, Terex has been on a journey to create more sustainable outcomes for our team members, customers, investors and our communities. Our 2021 ESG Report reflects the hard work of Terex team members around the world," said Terex Chairman and CEO John L. Garrison, Jr.

Highlights from Terex's 2021 ESG report include:

Environmental

Expansion of Electric and Hybrid product offerings

Implementation of energy efficient and clean energy solutions at our facilities

Social

Leadership with the appointment of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) leader and expansion of DEI committees globally

Clearly defined global aspirations to increase minority and female representation throughout the workforce

Governance

Enhanced ESG oversight by the Terex Board of Directors

Establishment of an executive level ESG Steering Committee

Reporting Frameworks

Disclosure in accordance with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting standards

Support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Terex will continue to keep all stakeholders informed of the Company's progress on its ESG priorities. The Terex 2021 ESG report is available here.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. The Company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. The Company's products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. The Company engages with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support. Terex uses its website (www.terex.com) to make information available to its investors.

