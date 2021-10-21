World-Renowned Artist Romero Britto And Grammy-Winning Producer DJ White Shadow Collaborate On Limited Edition NFT Art Collection To Be Sold Exclusively On YellowHeart Portion of Sales from Select Items to be Donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YellowHeart, the NFT marketplace for music, ticketing and community tokens which accepts both crypto and credit card payments, announced an exciting collaboration between world-renowned artist Romero Britto, the most commercially licensed artist in history and Grammy Award-winning producer/DJ/songwriter DJ White Shadow, known for his hit-making collaborations as a producer and songwriter with Lady Gaga on Born This Way, Artpop and A Star is Born, for their first joint NFT collection.

Each of the ten pieces from the bold and colorful animated art collection is a part of Britto's 'The Happy Art Movement,' founded in 1992 with the mission to inspire happiness, fun, love and optimism around the globe through distinctive art and vibrant colors. Each masterpiece comes from original oil and acrylic paintings on canvas created by Britto and scored by DJ White Shadow. See video link below for a look inside the creation of the collaboration with commentary from both Romero Britto and DJ White Shadow. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AHQSWxwppc

In addition to the ten pieces, YellowHeart will also be selling a limited edition NFT of the DJ White Shadow album which consists of 10 long form versions of the back trackings to each of the art pieces. The collection will be viewable on October 21st, 2021, and open for purchase on October 28, 2021.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with visual arts icon Romero Britto and acclaimed music producer DJ White Shadow on this truly outstanding NFT collection," said Josh Katz, founder and CEO of YellowHeart. "Both DJ White Shadow and Romero Britto are visionaries in their fields who are taking their artistic creations in new directions and embracing the opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind NFT collection – combining the best of both of these extraordinary talents."

"The chance to enter the world of NFTs by adding my music scores to Romero Britto's art has been an incredible honour," said DJ White Shadow. "In an always expanding digitised world, the idea of coupling music and art is incredibly exciting, and I wanted to jump into this space with both…left and right stereo."

Additionally, a percentage of sales from art pieces including Tonight on the Beach and Nature in Harmony will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

About YellowHeart:

Founded in 2017 by NYC-based music blockchain innovator and leader Josh Katz, YellowHeart is the leading NFT marketplace for music NFTs, tickets, community tokens and more, working with artists such as the Kings of Leon, Maroon 5, the late XXXTentacion, ZHU, Burnley F.C., and more.

Sitting at the intersection of what has happened to cryptocurrency and what is happening to art and ticketing, YellowHeart is taking the blockchain's power to bulldoze the norms of selling tickets and art by creating an asset class that recognizes that buyers need a mechanism to irrevocably trace the provenance of a tradeable item, and creators should get paid a portion of all future profits derived from trading the work they created.

About Romero Britto:

Romero Britto, founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created a unique visual language of happiness, fun, love and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Britto transcends the art world and is considered one of the most famous, successful and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most licensed artist in history. His work has been exhibited in the most prestigious galleries and museums in over 120 countries, including the Louvre Museum and he was the first living visual artist to present at the Soumaya Museum. Romero Britto has also created innumerous public and private art installations, not to mention the largest in the history of London's Hyde Park. He did the opening of the Super Bowl XLI in collaboration with the Cirque Du Soleil, was the official artist for the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa, ambassador to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil, honorary torch bearer and ambassador for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

About Paul Blair – DJ White Shadow (@DJWS):

Grammy-winning producer Paul Blair, with multiple nominations throughout his career, has produced and co-written with superstar Lady Gaga on her legendary albums Born This Way and ARTPOP, including a Grammy for his work on the A Star is Born soundtrack, co-writing and producing 6 songs. He is currently in the studio producing/executive producer/co-writing the next album for global icon, Pitbull.

Paul has produced and written songs also with the Jonas Brothers, Sia, Adam Lambert, Tracee Ellis Ross, Exo and Jessie James Decker, just to name a few. As DJWS, he has toured the world including stadium shows, been part of songs and albums that have garnered billions of streams, produced three Billboard #1 albums and five Billboard Top 40 singles. Paul will be contributing his musical vision as an Executive Producer to the upcoming animated filmPierre The Pigeon-Hawk, where he will also be producing an original soundtrack aimed to drive this film globally.

