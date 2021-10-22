Latest innovations in RayStation, RayCare and RayIntelligence to be presented at ASTRO 2021

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) will be showcasing the latest oncology software innovations at ASTRO 2021, to be held in Chicago, October 24-27. Attendees will be able to book demonstrations of RayStation®* treatment planning system, RayCare®* oncology information system, and RayIntelligence®, the new cloud-based analytics system for oncology, during the congress.

The latest versions of RayStation (11A) and RayCare (5A) were released in May 2021. A new feature in the RayStation release is dose planning for Accuray's CyberKnife® system for radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT). RayStation provides support for optimization with the three different types of collimations – fixed cones, Iris™ Variable Aperture and Incise™ Multileaf Collimator – as well as all CyberKnife techniques for Synchrony® real-time motion synchronization. The release also includes innovations in organ segmentation using deep learning with model support for organs in the head and neck, thorax, and pelvis regions.

Further, the exhibition will feature brachytherapy dose planning with automatic reconstruction of treatment channels combined with powerful dwell time optimization, ultra-fast Monte Carlo dose calculation for protons, multicriteria optimization (MCO), Plan Explorer and many other advanced features of RayStation.

The latest RayStation version also provides expanded integration with the oncology information system RayCare and the treatment control system RayCommand®*, which now enables the clinical workflow to be made even smoother.

In RayCare 5A several features have been added to promote clinical efficiency and improve safety by reducing the number of manual routine tasks. The new features include support for managing radiation therapy prescriptions and a new whiteboard that provides an overview of patient treatments including information on readiness for treatment.

RayIntelligence automatically extracts patient and treatment data from RayStation for visualization and analysis of patient populations. The first version of RayIntelligence was released in December 2020, and at ASTRO 2021 the latest version (1C), which has enhanced functionality for analyzing and comparing treatment plans for patient populations, will be presented.

At the booth, Accuray and RaySearch will show a joint preview of a smooth and efficient workflow for online adaptive radiotherapy for delivery on the Radixact treatment delivery system. By taking the patient's current situation into account, utilizing the high quality ClearRT images, real-time target tracking and the efficient and smooth adaptive replanning framework of RayStation and RayCare, the delivery of the optimal treatment of each specific patient every day is enabled. In the fully automized adaptive workflow a daily plan is optimized based on the daily image and by utilizing RaySearch's advanced features such as deep learning segmentation and GPU-based dose computation.

During ASTRO, on October 23, RaySearch and Accuray are also hosting an online adaptive preview at Marriott Marquis. Read more and sign up here.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets worldwide its treatment planning system RayStation® and next-generation oncology information system RayCare®*. The latest additions to RaySearch's product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analysis system (OAS) that cancer clinics can use to collect, structure and analyze data. The treatment control system (TCS) RayCommand® is designed as a link between the treatment machine and the systems for dose planning and oncology information. RaySearch software is used in about 2,600 clinics in over 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayStation

RayStation® is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

About RayCare

The RayCare® oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation® and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation, and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the future of cancer care.

About RayIntelligence

Data-driven oncology represents a new era in healthcare. RayIntelligence® is an innovative cloud-based analytics system for oncology that gives meaning to data, empowering cancer centers to reach new levels of personalized care through insights based on clinical data.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

