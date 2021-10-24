Lomotif Welcomes its Special Guests Lil Nas X and The Kid Laroi to Electronic Daisy Carnival (EDC)

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform and TikTok rival, welcomed its special guests Lil Nas X and The Kid Laroi to the 2021 Electronic Daisy Carnival (EDC) as the duo made a surprise performance during the festival. Lomotif used the occasion to launch LoMo TV - a new entertainment and lifestyle network offering original programming within the Lomo app. LoMo TV begins airing live today where it is a streaming partner. During EDC LoMo TV will feature exclusive backstage content and interviews at the concert, as well as an exclusive performance from Lil Nas X and a new song debuting from the superstar artist.

Lomotif Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lomotif)

It was Ted Farnsworth (Chairman of Lomotif parent company ZASH Global Media) and Olivia Rudensky, (CEO and Founder of FANMADE), who made the 11th hour arrangements for Lil Nas X and Kid Laroi to perform for fans live, with millions able to share the experience remotely via the Lomotif livestream and through LoMo TV.

LoMo TV will feature TikTok personality Matt Peterson (mattpeterson_), and hundreds of popular digital influencers who will be backstage at EDC giving viewers exclusive interviews and content throughout the weekend.

Lomotif was chosen as an official streaming partner for the world's largest EDM festival alongside YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Roblox. Lomotif is exclusively streaming all performances on kineticFIELD , the main stage at EDC. The deal is designed to increase the global social media distribution of EDC which is currently taking place in Las Vegas.

"EDC is the perfect venue for us to launch LoMo TV, a full scale entertainment and lifestyle programming with hours of original programming," said Ted Farnsworth, chairman, ZASH. "As leaders in music and entertainment, we are building on the launch of LoMo Records and will look to continue to disrupt the music and entertainment industry."

LoMo TV is the most recent Lomotif brand extension, following the launch of LoMo Records, the L.A. based independent immersive record label. Continuing its mission to empower independent artists and creators, LoMo Records is partnering with artists and creators to provide expert label services and global distribution to breaking new talent from their platform Lomotif as well as work with other music labels. LoMo Records leverages parent company ZASH Global Media's entire ecosystem including dramatically expanding the artists global reach through their proprietary social media accelerator platform under AdRizer. LoMo Records bridges the gap between the traditional music standards and the emerging creator economy.

Lomotif is an exceedingly popular video-sharing social networking platform, and budding rival to TikTok, and Kuaishou. One of the fastest growing video-sharing social networking platforms in its category over the last three years, there are currently 225+ million installations of the Lomotif app globally in 200+ countries in 300+ languages. Over 300 million videos are watched on the platform per month and over 10 billion atomic clips (User Generated Content (UGC)) have been used to create more than 740+ million videos on the platform since its launch. To watch EDC 2021 on the Lomotif platform, users can download the app on the Apple Store or Google Play for Android.

About Lomotif

Lomotif is the leading video-sharing social networking platform that is democratizing video creation. Since the company was co-founded by video enthusiast Paul Yang in 2014, Lomotif has been granted three technology patents uniquely focused on empowering creators to share and watch short videos with ease through remix and collaboration. Yang's bold vision is to build the world's largest video vocabulary to accelerate the world's transition to video-first expression. Lomotif, available in the Apple and Google stores, is a breakthrough downloadable app for hip hop, rap, and urban culture across the United States and Latin America. Lomotif is one of five partners selected by Snapchat for a bi-directional integration for posting stories between the two platforms. For additional information about Lomotif Private Limited, please visit Lomotif's website at www.lomotif.com .

About ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation

ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation is an evolving network of synergetic companies working together to disrupt the media and entertainment industry as we know it today. The ZASH team is managed by a group of smart, if not somewhat brazen, consummate disruptors. ZASH believes its management team has an exceptional and unparalleled ability to pivot because their knowledge and experience is steadfast and unyielding. For additional information about ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, please visit ZASH's website at www.zash.global .

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) is a mergers and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. Vinco's B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy will seek out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and grow said acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns. For more information, please view Vinco's investor presentation or visit Investors.vincoventures.com .

Lil Nas X Arrives at Electronic Daisy Carnaval

