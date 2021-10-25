10x Genomics Celebrates Opening of Singapore Manufacturing and Commercial Hub Strengthens supply chain continuity with first manufacturing facility outside of the U.S.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics (Nasdaq: TXG), a life sciences leader focused on mastering biology to advance human health, today marked a major Asia Pacific (APAC) expansion with the grand opening celebration of its Singapore manufacturing facility and commercial hub.

The addition of the company's first manufacturing facility outside the U.S. is part of 10x Genomics' ongoing investments to integrate and scale its operations network to build a more robust supply chain and better serve customers globally. The manufacturing center provides additional capacity for 10x Genomics' leading portfolio of consumables for single-cell and spatial analysis. The site also serves as the APAC commercial hub, strengthening the company's in-region sales, marketing and customer support capabilities.

10x Genomics' Singapore hub occupies more than 53,000 square feet of the Solaris@Kallang 164 complex, including state-of-the art, automated production suites for reagent manufacturing and a fully equipped, Biosafety Level-2 lab for training customers and partners on all 10x Genomics' single cell and spatial technologies. The site, which began initial operations in late 2020, also includes a distribution center, supporting warehouse space and open office areas that encourage collaboration and teamwork. 10x Genomics currently employs more than 80 employees in Singapore in manufacturing, corporate functions and commercial roles.

As 10x Genomics continues to expand its global reach, the Asia-Pacific region is an important market for the company, representing 25 percent of global sales in the first half of 2021.

10x Genomics selected Singapore as the ideal location for its expansion because of the Singapore government's demonstrated commitment to the biotechnology industry and business-friendly practices, world-class manufacturing expertise and strong talent pool.

"Singapore is a global hub for biotechnology with a thriving innovation ecosystem and strong research community," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "We sincerely thank the Economic Development Board of Singapore for their incredible support and partnership and the 10x teams in Singapore and California for their tremendous efforts in bringing this site online. We are thrilled to grow our presence here and are excited to contribute to Singapore's culture of science and innovation as we work to fulfill the promise of this Century of Biology."

"10x Genomics' Singapore manufacturing facility and commercial hub will be a vibrant addition to our life sciences ecosystem, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the company. The life sciences sector is an important pillar of our Healthcare industry and has a promising growth trajectory. The Economic Development Board remains committed to supporting innovation and manufacturing activities in this sector, which will create good jobs and business opportunities in Singapore," said Ms. Goh Wan Yee, Senior Vice President and Head, Healthcare, Singapore Economic Development Board.

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company's integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2020 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2020 research and development spend and have been cited in over 2,800 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company's patent portfolio comprises more than 1,150 issued patents and patent applications.

