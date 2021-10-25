CarLotz Opens Second Hub In The Golden State

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation's largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced it will open a hub today to serve the greater Los Angeles-area. Located at 85 Auto Center Drive in Pomona, California, this is CarLotz's second location to open in the Golden State this year and will provide Los Angeles-area guests with easy access to its service, value and inventory.

CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation's largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, opened a hub at 85 Auto Center Drive in Pomona, California, to serve the greater Los Angeles-area.

The new CarLotz location will provide Los Angeles -area guests with easy access to its service, value and inventory.

"As we saw earlier this year, Californians have embraced our unique consignment model with open arms," said Michael Bor, Co-Founder and CEO of CarLotz. "With two hubs serving Los Angeles and Bakersfield, buyers and sellers can now utilize both hubs seamlessly to take advantage of our diverse range of used vehicles and our omni-channel approach," Bor continued.

CarLotz is on a mission to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience for consumers and commercial consigners. CarLotz continues its rapid expansion, providing its full omnichannel offerings to guests in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington State as well as Alabama, and Nevada (both coming soon).

CarLotz is currently hiring for dozens of open positions including sales coaches, service techs, managers and other roles at locations around the country. To learn more and apply, visit www.carltoz.com/careers or reach out to careers@carlotz.com.

For additional information, visit carlotz.com.

About CarLotz

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing™ business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers a seamless omnichannel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no-hassle buying and selling.

Our proprietary Retail Remarketing™ technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection, and experience.

CONTACTS:

Media Inquiries

leslie.griles@carlotz.com

Analyst Inquiries

CarLotzIR@icrinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CarLotz