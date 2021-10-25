Communications Strategist Tonya Veasey Relaunches Her Firm OCG+, Now Focused on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignited by the rise of social injustice across America, Communications Strategist Tonya Veasey relaunches her award-winning firm OCG+, formerly Open Channels Group, aimed at creating social impact and diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) strategies for corporations, nonprofits and government agencies that resonate with marginalized communities. This follows her successful tenure as President and CEO of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation which ended in late-September.

OCG+, A Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Firm

During her 18 months at the CBCF, Veasey collaborated with her Board and representatives of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) to amplify and ultimately expand the Foundation's mission advancing the Black community on a global scale. Veasey led change-management initiatives, historic fundraising campaigns, and built a synergized culture amongst the industry's top leaders that drove landmark wins in racial reckoning.

Throughout her career, Veasey has counseled executives at Fortune 500 companies and elected officials, grown her Fort Worth-based public affairs agency, and then joined the historic nonprofit as their CEO and President. It was during her tenure at CBCF that Veasey became more aware of the need for Corporate America to make a real impact for the betterment of our society, marginalized communities, and people of color. OCG+ is the solution to this roadblock and is dedicated to helping brands navigate HOW to launch a long-term social impact strategy that truly connects and addresses systemic problems marginalized communities face daily.

OCG+ will help companies:

Create Social Impact Strategies

Build Strategic Partnerships

Foster Media and Issue Management

Elevate Public Awareness Campaigns

"During my time at CBCF, I saw first-hand the importance of political leaders, corporate pioneers and community changemakers working together to strengthen marginalized communities," Veasey said. "This collection of experiences inspired me to renew my passion in DEI. OCG+ will focus on the needs of the times. I see a future where corporations and organizations can collaborate to create sustainable public-private partnerships that have a real impact in our communities, and I believe the work we do at OCG+ can guide them to that place."

About Tonya Veasey

With more than 25 years' experience, Veasey has been an award-winning problem-solver who brings together stakeholders in public and private sectors to drive impactful change through communications, strategic relationships, and judicious leadership. Before her work at the CBCF, Veasey's career achievements included recognition from the City of Fort Worth, Dallas, and Texas for her leadership, public service, and general business savvy. From serving as a public affairs director for a Fortune 500 company to influencing local, state, and federal public policy and securing public funding for health care programs, Veasey has the vision to map out the path to success and bring together the right partners to actuate results.

OCG+ offices are in Washington, DC and Fort Worth, Texas: http://ocgpr.com/ .

