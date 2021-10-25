Hillenbrand Divests TerraSource Global Business

BATESVILLE, Ind., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) (the "Company") announced today that it has completed the planned divestiture of its TerraSource Global business ("TerraSource") pursuant to a Contribution Agreement ("Agreement") between the Company and certain affiliated companies of industrial holding company Right Lane Industries ("RLI").

Under the terms of the Agreement, Hillenbrand contributed TerraSource and its subsidiaries to a newly formed entity, TerraSource Holdings, LLC ("Holdings"), with RLI obtaining majority ownership and full operational control of TerraSource. In exchange for contributing the TerraSource business, the Company received consideration in the form of a five-year note with initial principal amount of $25.6 million, subject to certain adjustments, and also retained an indirect 49% ownership interest in Holdings.

Hillenbrand's retained ownership interest entitles the Company to typical shareholder rights including its pro rata share of future distributions and dividends, as well as proceeds of any future sale transaction. In addition, Hillenbrand is entitled to a $1.5 million preferred dividend upon certain conditions in a future sale.

"We are pleased to announce this transaction, which, in combination with two other divestitures earlier this year, represents a key strategic milestone achieved," said Joe Raver, President and CEO of Hillenbrand. "Last year we announced our intention to streamline our portfolio and we have executed our plan, enabling greater focus on growing our platforms and delivering shareholder value."

Following a strategic portfolio review, the Company announced in August 2020 its intention to divest sub-scale operations, including TerraSource and the Company's flow control businesses, Red Valve and ABEL. This transaction completes the planned exit of those businesses.

Delphi Advisors served as Hillenbrand's financial advisor on the divestiture.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (www.hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

Forward-Looking Statements

Throughout this release, we make a number of "forward-looking statements" that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided under these sections. As the words imply, these are statements about future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, financings, share repurchases, ability to meet deleveraging goals, and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans or events, strategies, objectives, beliefs, prospects, assumptions, expectations, and projected costs or savings or transactions of the Company that might or might not happen in the future, as contrasted with historical information. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable, but by their very nature are subject to a wide range of risks. If our assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks and uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Hillenbrand's (the "Company") expectations and projections.

Words that could indicate that we are making forward-looking statements include the following:

















































intend believe plan expect may goal would project become pursue estimate will forecast continue could anticipate target encourage promise improve progress potential Should impact

This is not an exhaustive list, but is intended to give you an idea of how we try to identify forward-looking statements. The absence of any of these words, however, does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking.

Here is the key point: Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statements. Any number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause our performance to differ significantly from what is described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of contagious diseases such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the escalation thereof due to variant strains of the virus and the societal, governmental, and individual responses thereto, including supply chain disruption, loss of contracts and/or customers, erosion of some customers' credit quality, downgrades of the Company's credit quality, closure or temporary interruption of the Company's or suppliers' manufacturing facilities, travel, shipping and logistical disruptions, loss of human capital or personnel, and general economic calamities; risks that the integration of Milacron disrupts current operations or poses potential difficulties in employee retention or otherwise affects financial or operating results; the ability to recognize the benefits of the acquisition of Milacron or any other acquisition or disposition, including potential synergies and cost savings or the failure of the Company or any acquired company to achieve its plans and objectives generally; impairment charges to goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets; the risk of business disruptions associated with information technology, cyber-attacks, or catastrophic losses affecting infrastructure; competition in the industries in which we operate, including on price or from nontraditional sources in the death care industry; impacts of decreases in demand or changes in technological advances, laws, or regulation on the revenues that we derive from the plastics industry; our reliance upon employees, agents, and business partners to comply with laws in many countries and jurisdictions; the impact of the significant amount of indebtedness of the Company and its ability to meet its de-leveraging goals; the ability of the Company to comply with financial or other covenants in its debt agreements; global market and economic conditions, including those related to the financial markets; our level of international sales and operations; cyclical demand for industrial capital goods; continued fluctuations in mortality rates and increased cremations; the dependence of our business units on relationships with several large customers and providers; the impact to the Company's effective tax rate of changes in the mix of earnings or tax laws and certain other tax-related matters; involvement in claims, lawsuits and governmental proceedings related to operations; uncertainty in the United States political environment or global trade policy; adverse foreign currency fluctuations; increased costs or unavailability of raw materials or certain outsourced services; labor disruptions; increasing competition for highly skilled and talented workers; and the effect of certain provisions of the Company's governing documents and Indiana law that could decrease the trading price of the Company's common stock. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. For a more in-depth discussion of these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see the discussions under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Hillenbrand's Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 12, 2020, and in Part II, Item 1A of Hillenbrand's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2021. The forward-looking information in this release speaks only as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.

