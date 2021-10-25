Lockheed Martin's Greenville Site to Add More Than 300 New Jobs by End of 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will add more than 300 new jobs for F-16 production and sustainment to its Greenville, South Carolina site by the end of 2022. The company is actively hiring today, and interested candidates can apply on LockheedMartinJobs.com.

Select roles are eligible for new hire incentives, including up to $2,000 sign-on bonuses and up to $5,000 relocation lump-sum payments. Aircraft-specific experience is desired, but not required for some positions. Robust, on-the-job training is available as needed, and employees will have the opportunity to learn new automation and digital engineering technologies as Lockheed Martin continues to invest in the F-16 program.

The new positions are in the categories listed below:

Airframe and power plant mechanics

Avionics technicians

Painters

Quality inspectors

Sheet metal mechanics

Tool makers

Engineers

Planners

Supervisors

"These new roles represent Lockheed Martin's long-standing commitment to meet our customers' current and future needs, and to bring more jobs to the Greenville area," says Danya Trent, vice president, F-16 program. "Many of these positions are on the leading edge of our digital engineering efforts on our F-16 production line. This is an incredibly rewarding opportunity to join the team that sustains and produces the F-16 for armed forces around the world."

To fill these positions, Lockheed Martin is working closely with the state and local government, as well as community partners, such as Greenville Technical College. The company is also participating in several virtual and local career events, including some events that are exclusive to transitioning military service members and veterans.

"Lockheed Martin continues to be committed to military hiring," says Walt Lindsley, Greenville site director. "Currently at the site, approximately 35% of our employees are veterans, and we aim to keep growing that number."

With approximately 700 jobs currently at the site and hundreds more to come, Lockheed Martin remains embedded in the local community, as it has been for more than 37 years. The company has given millions of dollars in philanthropic donations, contributes an average annual economic impact of $100 million to the area and its employees have volunteered thousands of hours with local organizations.

About the F-16

The F-16 is a strategic and valuable choice for many customers around the world seeking advanced, 4th generation fighter aircraft capabilities, regional and worldwide partnerships, and affordable lifecycle costs. More than 3,000 F-16s are operating today in 25 countries. The F-16 has flown an estimated 19.5 million flight hours and at least 13 million sorties. Today's latest version, the Block 70/72, offers unparalleled capabilities and will be flown by at least five countries beginning in the mid-2020s.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

