Palmer's® Announces $850,000 Partnership with the Tyrone Adam Burroughs School of Business and Entrepreneurship at Benedict College The donation, in conjunction with the launch of a speaker series and internship program, aims to provide opportunities and resources to equip Benedict students in their educational journey

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skincare industry leader Palmer's®, has announced their partnership of over $850,000 with the Tyrone Adam Burroughs School of Business and Entrepreneurship at Benedict College in support of scholarships and professional development programs for students. $500,000 of the total donation will directly support the Burroughs Scholars program. To complement this support, The Burroughs Foundation will contribute an additional $500,000, making the total award to the Palmer's Scholar's Program an unprecedented $1.3 million. The funds will go towards supporting existing scholars and future students over the next five years.

The Palmer’s team presents a check to Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President and CEO of Benedict College. From left to right: Rebecca Brown, Sonya Neis, Robert Neis, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, Dalia Levi, Laura Santiago

In addition to the scholarship donation, Palmer's will launch the Executive Speaker Series Presented by Palmer's® at Benedict College. This first-of-its-kind series at the college will kick off in spring 2022. Members from the Advisory Board will speak on a range of topics to inspire students about their future. There is also an internship program forthcoming, that will be geared towards providing Benedict scholars with real-world business management training.

Robert Neis, President of E.T. Browne Drug Co. said, "Our brand has an unwavering dedication to advancing students by providing them with the tools they need for a successful future. The donation, along with our programming for the 2022 school year and beyond, will provide students with the resources to take advantage of the strong foundational learning offered at the Tyrone Adam Burroughs School of Business and Entrepreneurship."

"We are extremely grateful to Palmer's and the Burroughs Foundation for their commitment to the Tyrone Adams Burroughs School of Business. Our students will receive invaluable exposure to some of the top business leaders in the country and will have their tuition burdens lifted as a result of this new partnership. It is our hope that others will follow Palmer's and the Burroughs Foundation's lead in creating similar transformational opportunities at HBCUs, said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President and CEO of Benedict College."

"Thank you to Palmer's for their support and commitment to Benedict College. I'm grateful to collaborate with industry partners who are intentional about supporting our younger generation in meaningful ways. This level of commitment should be considered a national example of how businesses can support HBCUs across our nation in helping level the playing field so students of color can access the life-changing opportunities and advance in their careers," said Dr. Tyrone Burroughs, President/CEO of the Burroughs Family of Companies.

The Palmer's® brand has always been committed to advancing the next generation of Black and LatinX communities through a series of initiatives that mentor and inspire students with tools and resources.

Palmer's® launched the partnership during Benedict's homecoming celebration and hosted a pop-up salon, featuring Palmer's haircare products, samples and educational activities. Additional sampling of Palmer's Skincare and haircare products were available during Benedict College's Homecoming Family Reunion Block Party.

About E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.

E.T. Browne Drug Co. is a family owned business and one of America's most loved skincare companies. For 180 years, Palmer's® has been a trusted brand, providing treatment-oriented products that are passed down from generation to generation. The name Palmer's® is synonymous with high-quality, efficacious natural skin and hair care product lines including Cocoa Butter Formula, Coconut Oil Formula, Shea Formula and Skin Success.

To learn more about E.T. Browne Drug Co, visit www.palmers.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Benedict College

Founded in 1870 by a woman, Bathsheba A. Benedict, Benedict College is a private co-educational liberal arts institution, offering 25 competitive baccalaureate degree programs. The Midlands HBCU welcomes students from all 46 counties in South Carolina, 30 states across America, and 26 countries around the world.

Benedict offers several high-demand fields of study in STEM, Cyber Security, Mass Communication, Sport Management, Business Administration, Engineering, Computer Science, Biology, and Education. The College also has a diverse faculty and importantly, 80 percent of courses are taught by full-time faculty.

About The Burroughs Foundation

Founded in 2010 by Tyrone and Nelda Burroughs, The Burroughs Foundation works alongside community leaders to develop and support local organizations. For the past 8 years, we have contributed to many philanthropic programs that empower diverse communities. With a focus on leadership empowerment, these efforts address the educational, health, and social needs of ethnically diverse neighborhoods.

Dr. Tyrone Burroughs and the Benedict College Burroughs Scholars

