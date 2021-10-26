SeaFort Capital Chooses SS&C for New Fund Launch

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that SeaFort Capital, a Halifax, Nova Scotia-based private equity firm, has selected SS&C's full-service fund administration solution. The firm launched its growth-focused buyout fund, SeaFort Capital Fund II, with a target fund size of $160 million and $110 million in initial committed capital. The new fund will invest in Canadian lower-mid-market core industrial and business services sectors.

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

"We were looking for a technology provider with experience managing diverse private equity structures. SS&C has a proven track record of supporting private equity, and they understand our business and provide local support," said Rob Normandeau, Managing Partner & President. "SS&C's platform is adaptable, secure and supported by extensive expertise, and we are excited to leverage this partnership as our business grows."

SS&C will provide full front-to-back support, including fund administration, reporting, investor and tax services to support SeaFort's fund operations. In addition, SS&C's InvestorVision LP Portal will be used to share fund data with limited partners. SeaFort Capital Fund II has attracted significant investments from its founding investors, including members of the Sobey and McCain families, and several other prominent investors, including established institutional investors and successful entrepreneurs and families from across Canada.

"We are excited to support SeaFort in their mission to invest in growing Canadian businesses," said Henry Toy, Managing Director, SS&C Canada. "SS&C administers $100 billion in assets in Canada. We've achieved this milestone by delivering top-notch customer service, innovative technology, risk controls and security to investment firms so our clients can focus on investing."

About SeaFort Capital

Founded in 2012, SeaFort is a private equity firm based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. SeaFort partners with talented managers to build value by growing and improving Canadian lower-mid-market businesses. SeaFort is currently investing SeaFort Fund II. To learn more about SeaFort, please visit www.seafortcapital.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

