U.S. Auto Tech National Championship Final Qualifying Event Heads To Sema In Las Vegas Regional Qualifying Event Will Determine Top Auto Technician Professionals and Students in National Competition, Culminating with Championship Event in Nashville in December to Compete for Over $200,000 Cash and Prizes

SYCAMORE, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., a family business that designs and manufactures products for the professional trades, and Intersport, an independent award-winning marketing agency headquartered in Chicago, have announced the inaugural U.S. Auto Technician National Championship (USATNC) competition is making its final stop at SEMA in Las Vegas, NV. The competition was created this year to celebrate and showcase the incredible skills of auto technician professionals and students across the country. The program centers around a one-of-a-kind competition series, including four months of online and live qualifying challenges across the country to find the best 64 professional (32) and student (32) auto technicians, and brings them together for a national championship event scheduled to take place December 13-14, 2021, in Nashville, TN. The final qualifying event is open to SEMA attendees and will take place in the Central Hall, Booth 25043, November 2-5. The top professional and student time recorded over the event days will earn an automatic invite to compete in the championship event in Nashville in December.

Auto Tech professions and students are invited to participate in the US Auto Tech National Championship qualifier event at SEMA Show on November 2-5. Top finalists will win a chance to compete for over $200,000 in cash and prizes at the Championship event in Nashville in December.

What: US Auto Tech National Championship Qualifying Event

Who: Professional Auto Technicians and Students/Apprentices

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Central Hall Booth 25043, Las Vegas, NV 89109

When: Tuesday, November 2 – Friday, November 5

The regional tour qualifying event is the final of eight that will determine the 64 finalists who will be invited to Nashville for the Championship event. From the finalists, three professionals and three students will be crowned first, second, and third prize winners, and will divvy up $200,000 in cash and prizes. Sponsors for the USATNC include 7-Eleven, Discount Tire, Duluth Trading, Garage Gurus, Little Giant Ladder Systems, Lucas Oil, ServiceTitan, and the University of Northwestern Ohio.

For those unable to participate live in Las Vegas, USATNC is holding one final digital challenge for automatic qualifying spots for the National Championship event in December. By visiting www.usatnc.com now through November 11, professionals and students can take a 15-minute quiz up to one time per day by participating in the Wildcard Showdown. The top two professional and top two student times will be going straight to Nashville to compete in the finals.

Registration for the competition is open at: www.usatnc.com

For a list of rules, see: https://www.tradesnation.com/us/en/etcs/autotech/official-rules.html

For additional information, visit: www.usatnc.com

