Maker's Coffee Company launches Specialty Coffee Marketplace with three Award Winning Roasters

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To deliver the best tasting Coffee in the World, help support Coffee farmers and their families, including small business in the United States, Maker's Coffee Company has launched their highly anticipated online Specialty Coffee Marketplace. The online platform features Award Winning Specialty Coffee Roasters who showcase their Coffee and Brands on the company's makerscoffee.com website.

Freshly roasted Specialty Coffee provided by Award Winning Specialty Coffee Roasters located across the Country. When a customer orders Coffee on the website the Specialty Roaster freshly roasts the coffee and sends it to the customer. "With our award-winning specialty roasters providing freshly roasted Coffee directly to customers, it ensures they receive the most fresh and best tasting Coffee in the World," explained James D'Andrea, Maker's Coffee Company President and Founder.

Maker's Coffee Company has partnered with three award-winning Specialty Coffee Roasters to get rolling. A very impressive initial lineup of Roasters whose awards and accolades speak for themselves. Dragonfly Coffee Roasters of Henderson, Nevada named Roast Magazine's Roaster of the Year in 2019 and perennial recipient of multiple highly rated Coffee by Coffee Review, including the first Coffee to score 98. Durango Coffee Company of Durango, Colorado a multiple Golden Bean award winner who won four Golden Bean awards in 2018 alone and multi-year recipient of highly rated Coffee by Coffee Review. Per'La Specialty Roasters of Miami, Florida a multiple award-winning Specialty Coffee Roaster and Good Food Award Winner in 2018, and 2020 finalist.

Many of the Coffee Beans sourced by the Roasters are provided by direct trade relationships with Coffee Farmers located across the globe. These relationships help support the farmers, their families, and in some instances entire communities. "Our customers help support small businesses and this helps support farms and families around the World." explained Mr. D'Andrea.

Maker's Coffee Company plans to add additional award-winning Specialty Coffee Roasters to its already impressive lineup and wants to maintain a "quality over quantity approach" said the company's President. Visit the company's website https://makerscoffee.com for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE Maker's Coffee Company