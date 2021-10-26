Sonim Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Due to Lack of Quorum

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies, Inc. ("the Company" or "Sonim") (Nasdaq: SONM), today announced that the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, on October 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., was convened and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of the required quorum.

A quorum consists of a majority of the outstanding shares entitled to vote. There were fewer than a majority of outstanding shares entitled to vote, either present in person or represented by proxy, at the Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting therefore had no quorum and was adjourned to 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1875 S. Grant Street, Suite 750, San Mateo, CA 94402 to allow additional time for the Company's stockholders to vote on the proposals set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 23, 2021.

During the period of adjournment, the Company will continue to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the proxy statement.

Only stockholders of record as of the record date, September 13, 2021, are entitled to and are being requested to vote. At the time the Annual Meeting was adjourned, proxies had been submitted by stockholders representing approximately 38% of the shares of the Company's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Annual Meeting will be voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

The Company encourages all stockholders of record on September 13, 2021 who have not yet voted to do so before November 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time.

