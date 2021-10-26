Surge Battery Metals Announces Network 1 Financial Securities as its Corporate Advisor and Investment Banker

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQB: NILIF) (FRA: DJ5C) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Corporate Advisory and Investment Banking Agreement with Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. ("Network 1") effective October 21, 2021. Network 1 is an experienced and independent, full-service securities firm headquartered out of Red Bank, New Jersey. Network 1 provides capital raising, market making, M&A, and corporate advisory services, in addition to traditional retail and institutional brokerage services to its clients in North America, Asia, Australia and the UK.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Surge President & CEO, states, "Having a well-respected and trusted corporate advisory group like Network 1 work so closely with our management team is sure to unlock additional long term shareholder value for our company. Network 1 has successfully helped many similar sized companies in the past and comes with an excellent industry reputation. Surge has always had its sights set on a senior US stock exchange listing, and Network 1 is engaged to advise us on the right way to accomplish this task."

Network 1 has been retained by Surge to act as its corporate advisor and investment banker with respect to the development of the Company's US corporate financing and securities strategy including advising on the structure of future US private placements and to assist the Company with an overall up-listing strategy to a senior North American stock exchange.

Mr. Edward Cabrera, Network 1's Managing Director adds, "We have been following Surge and its experienced management team for quite some time. The company is a great example of a well run organization with valuable mineral assets trying to address a rapidly growing market for metals associated with the green energy industry/ electric vehicle market. We believe that with the right guidance and support, Surge could be a significant player in this market and will continue to develop its valuable mineral assets in the near future."

Working on Wall Street for 35 years with investment banks such as Merrill Lynch, PaineWebber/UBS and Raymond James & Associates, Mr. Cabrera has held many senior positions including investment banker, equity analyst, market strategist and portfolio manager. Since 2003, he has focused on providing advisory services, merger and acquisition structuring and capital market access for middle market companies. Prior to this, he worked at Merrill Lynch for 10 years as Managing Director and Head of Latin America where he built the top-ranked team for the region, according to Greenwich Associates Survey and Latin Finance magazine polls. He was selected to the 2000 Millennium edition of Who's Who In Finance and has been named to the All-America team by Institutional Investor for the quality of his work. He has an extensive technical and educational background. He received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida in Engineering where he graduated with honors. After undergraduate, he was hired by General Electric, where he worked in the manufacturing operation. In 1985, he left GE and attended Harvard Business School where he graduated with an MBA in 1987. Edward has FINRA licenses 7, 24, 63, 66, 79, 86 and 87.

About Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. is a full-service broker/dealer. Its clients include high net worth individuals from many countries, institutional investors, managed pension funds and hedge funds. Network 1 is committed to servicing each client on a personal level to help meet their individual financial goals. We believe that this commitment strengthens client relationships and, in turn, creates long-term associations.

Network 1's investment banking team has more than 100 years of combined experience, and provides services including Private Placements, PIPEs, Initial and Secondary Public Offerings, Bridge Financing, Merger and Acquisition assistance, market making and the ability to assist with up-listing to national exchanges. Network 1 is committed to being a long-term, trusted advisors for its clients.

Network 1 is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation ("SIPC").

About Surge Battery Metals Inc. surgebatterymetals.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy and Copper in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Nevada Lithium Claims

The Company owns a 100% interest in 38 mineral claims located in Nevada. The Northern Nevada Lithium Project is located in the Granite Range about 34 line- km southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 line-km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a Thacker Pass or Clayton Valley type lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge Rhyolite package. The project area was first identified in public domain stream sediment geochemical data with follow up sediment sampling and geologic reconnaissance.

As announced on Sept 30, 2021, the Company is also in the process of earning an undivided 80% interest in the San Emidio Desert Lithium Project, located 60 miles North East of Reno, Nevada from Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM). The San Emidio Desert Lithium Project consists of 35 mineral claims comprising a total of 2800 acres and is located in the San Emidio Desert.

Caledonia Project, Vancouver Island, BC

The Company has entered into a Property Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 7 mineral claims known as the Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell, subject to a NSR between 1-2%. Located in the Nanaimo Mining District of northern Vancouver Island. The claims are 7 km north-west of BHP's past producing Island Copper mine. During its prime operating period the Island Copper mine was Canada's third-largest copper producer. The Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell claims area lies within a 50-kilometer-long copper belt northwest of the Island Copper mine.

British Columbia Nickel Project

Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 Claims

The Company has entered into an Option Agreement with Nickel Rock Resources to acquire an 80% interest in 6 mineral claims in the Mount Sidney Williams area (Hard Nickel 4) covering 1863 hectares immediately south of and adjacent to the Decar Project and the Mitchell Range area (Nickel 100) covering 8659 hectares, located in Northern British Columbia. Three of the claims are subject to 2% NSR, including the Hard Nickel 4 claim and the two southernmost claims of the Nickel 100 claims. The acquisition is subject to final Exchange approval.

