Trick or Treat Your Pup: Tailored Pet® Launches New Line of Dog Treats Just in Time for Halloween

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Personalized, direct-to-consumer dog food brand, Tailored Pet, announced today that it has launched a new line of real-meat dog treats with benefits tailored to the unique needs of puppy, adult and senior dogs, just in time for "Howl-oween."

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8957051-tailored-pet-real-meat-dog-treats-halloween/

"Halloween is such a fun time for the whole family, and it's always nice to include your furry family members in the festivities, too," said Annina Silverman, Chief Marketing Officer at Tailored Pet. "We know most traditional Halloween treats - like candy - are off limits for dogs due to not-so-doggy-friendly ingredients, but this year, your pup doesn't need to miss out," Ms. Silverman continued.

"Not only will pups find our mouth-watering real-meat treats delicious, but they're also healthy, made with wholesome ingredients chosen specifically by pet nutrition experts for the benefits they offer puppy, adult and senior dogs."

Ms. Silverman went on to explain that the brand's puppy treat recipe is crafted with DHA to support a puppy's rapid brain development and omega-6 fatty acids to support healthy skin and a shiny coat. The treats' small heart-shape also make them ideal for puppy training. Conversely, Tailored's senior dog recipe is packed with glucosamine and chondroitin for mobility support, a very common issue in older dogs, as well as DHA to support cognitive function.

Each of the brand's puppy, adult and senior soft and chewy dog treat recipes are available in real chicken and real beef flavors and are available as an add on to subscription orders of Tailored's personalized dog food, and alone through the Shopify Shop App.

To celebrate the launch of their new line of treats and – of course Howl-oween -- beginning Thursday, October 26, Tailored will offer a special "pick your offer" promotion featuring two money-saving deals for new subscribers. When pet parents sign up for a subscription of personalized food for their pup's best health, they can choose code "TRICK" to receive a 70 percent discount on their first food order, or code "TREAT" to receive a free bag of new Tailored treats. Every order will also come with a special gift - an exclusive black and orange rope ball toy.

"We hope pet parents will take advantage of this introductory offer to "trick or treat" their pups this Halloween," Ms. Silverman concluded.

To take advantage of this limited time offer, pet parents can visit the company's website - TailoredPet.com - take a quick three-minute quiz to receive their dog's personalized recipe recommendation and enter one of the codes mentioned above at checkout.

The brief questionnaire asks detailed questions about the consumer's dog, ranging from gender and breed size to specific food sensitivities and health concerns. Using this information, the brand's canine nutrition experts recommend a personalized recipe tailored to each pet's individual needs to help them live their healthiest, happiest life.

Each personalized Tailored recipe also comes with a bamboo food scoop and a special gift. In addition, the company offsets 100 percent of its carbon emissions from shipping and follows strict food safety procedures and practices, so pet parents can feel confident about safely feeding all Tailored recipes to their furry family members, while doing something good for the Earth, too.

This special Trick-or-Treat promotion is valid while supplies last.

About Tailored® Pet

Tailored® Pet is a new direct-to-consumer, personalized pet food and treat company dedicated to helping pets live their healthiest, happiest lives by personalizing recipes with the right nutrients for each dog's unique needs. Each Tailored recipe is designed with highest-quality ingredients by pet nutritionists, approved by veterinarians, and shipped directly to the consumer's door – free of charge – at the frequency they choose. What's more, every Tailored blend is safely cooked in the USA, is fairly priced without retail markups, and comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. The company is also dedicated to feeding a healthier, happier Earth through several sustainability initiatives, including a recyclable packaging partnership with TerraCycle, carbon-neutral shipping to offset its carbon emissions, and printing materials on recycled paper. To get started personalizing a recipe today, visit TailoredPet.com or to join the company's affiliate program, visit http://www.shareasale.com/join/tailoredpet.

