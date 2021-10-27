Americans Lack General Understanding Around Signs Of Serious GI Conditions, Including Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency New AGA survey findings confirm many with gastrointestinal symptoms are suffering in silence, underscoring need for Exposing EPI Campaign

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New data released by the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) shows 1 in 5 Americans are tolerating critical gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms and not seeking care. Even though GI conditions have become more mainstream in public conversations and media, these findings underscore a need for critical dialogue to engage patients in important decisions around their gastrointestinal health, and raise awareness around more concerning conditions like exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI).

The new data comes at a time when digestive diseases account for more than 100 million ambulatory care visits every year in the U.S. (NIH.gov). Yet, 1 in 4 (25%) report they would not be concerned enough with symptoms of bloody stools, stomach pain or tenderness, unintended weight loss, foul-smelling, oily stools, diarrhea, gas, or bloating to talk to their health care provider. Even more concerning, severe GI conditions, such as EPI, can be difficult to recognize and are often under or misdiagnosed – delaying critical treatment that can greatly improve quality of life.

"This data brings to light that we have a tremendous opportunity to improve the quality of life for many Americans. All it takes is one conversation between patient and provider to start the process of treatment and alleviating discomfort for those suffering with GI symptoms," said Phil Hart, MD, AGA Exposing EPI campaign chair, gastroenterologist, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. "Patients don't have to wait for their symptoms to pass or worsen before seeking care. Now is the time to talk to a GI specialist – you don't have to suffer in silence."

EPI is a condition caused by a problem with the pancreas, an organ that plays an important role in digestion and can result in a lack of nutrients and even malnutrition. Normally, the pancreas produces enzymes (substances that trigger chemical reactions in the body) that break down food and allow it to be absorbed. If the pancreas can't provide these enzymes or they don't work normally, digestion and absorption cannot happen as they should.

Symptoms of EPI are similar to other digestive problems, so the condition can be difficult to recognize. In fact, the AGA survey indicates nearly three-quarters (72%) are unfamiliar with the differences between EPI and other common GI disorders and most Americans (79%) have never heard of EPI. The unfamiliarity around symptoms, coupled with a sense of tolerance rather than urgency to seek evaluation, means patients suffering from EPI could go years without getting the treatment they need. However, once EPI is identified, it can be treated.

Key survey findings:

Half of people (49%) have experienced GI symptoms that impacted their daily life and activities within the last year.

More than half (53%) say GI disorders have never come up during a doctor's appointment; despite this, most people (87%) feel comfortable discussing GI issues with their provider.

Patients are striking out on their own to find information about EPI – of those who have heard of EPI, 31% say they first heard about it on the internet and 30% say they first heard of it from the media or advertisement.

Through the Exposing EPI campaign, AGA is educating patients that they don't have to suffer in silence. Providers and patients looking for more information, can visit patient.gastro.org to learn more.

The Exposing EPI patient education campaign is supported by an independent educational grant from Abbvie Inc.

About the Survey

The survey, fielded by Kelton Global from Sept. 17-19, 2021, included 1,011 respondents from a nationally representative sample of adults 18 years of age and older. The chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.0 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the United States represented by the sample. The margin of error of any subgroups will be slightly higher.

About the American Gastroenterological Association

The American Gastroenterological Association is the trusted voice of the GI community. Founded in 1897, the AGA has grown to more than 16,000 members from around the globe who are involved in all aspects of the science, practice, and advancement of gastroenterology. The AGA Institute administers the practice, research, and educational programs of the organization. www.gastro.org.

