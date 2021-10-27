European Wax Center Introduces EWC Rewards And New Guest App

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. , a leading personal care franchise brand offering expert wax services, is excited to announce the launch of its new and enhanced loyalty program, EWC Rewards, along with an improved European Wax Center Guest App. These new initiatives demonstrate European Wax Center's (EWC) dedication to the continual improvement and evolution of their guest experience.

Available at all 800+ centers nationwide, the EWC Rewards program enables guests to earn 1 point for every dollar spent on wax services, retail products, and wax passes at European Wax Center locations. Every guest earns points automatically and can redeem rewards by accepting program terms and conditions in their profile. For every 200 points earned, guests can unlock a $10 reward valid for use towards products, packages or services. Guests also receive a $10 reward during their birthday month and per referral of a new guest. Additional opportunities to earn bonus points will be made available on occasion.

"Waxing consistently and using retail products always rewarded our guests with smooth results. With the launch of the new EWC Rewards program, guests now benefit from every dollar spent on their wax routine and products to complete their services," said Chris Kobus, Chief Experience Officer of European Wax Center. "We want to reinforce the personal connection and appreciation we have for our guests in a program and digital interface that is unmatched in out of home waxing."

To compliment the EWC Rewards launch, European Wax Center also launched a new app for iOS and Android devices as a continuation of EWC's commitment to an exceptional guest experience. EWC's new app allows more visibility to guests' reward points, convenience-added features like QuickBook for frequent services, self-check-in, digitalization of key guest forms reducing the need for paper and creating a contactless environment.

The new and improved European Wax Center app is free and available for download in the Apple app store and Android app store. For guests who already have the app, an update will be available for download.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home (OOH) waxing services in the United States, with a network of over 800 centers nationwide. European Wax Center, Inc. provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. European Wax Center, Inc. continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing a more pleasant, virtually painless experience. Delivering a 360-guest experience, they offer solutions to consumers' top hair removal related skincare concerns with a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. For more information including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com .

