IGT Expands PlayCasino Footprint to the Netherlands with Holland Casino's iGaming Launch

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has expanded its PlayCasino footprint to the Netherlands via a multi-year content agreement with Holland Casino, the leading gaming operator in the country.

IGT PlayCasino games such as Icy Wilds™, Scarab® and Fortune Coin!™ were recently made available to players throughout the Netherlands on HollandCasino.nl.

"IGT has been a trusted, valued and responsible Holland Casino supplier for many years," said Jeroen Verkroost, Holland Casino Digital Transformation Director. "When creating our content strategy for the newly regulated market, Holland Casino knew that offering our players IGT PlayCasino games such as Cleopatra®, Wolf Run®, and Cash Eruption® was imperative."

"By featuring IGT's PlayCasino games in its iGaming portfolio, Holland Casino can quickly benefit from many of the gaming industry's highest-performing and well-known game titles," said Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting. "In the last two years the demand for digital gaming experiences has accelerated at a remarkable pace and IGT's reach, experience and leading content library uniquely position us to help customers such as Holland Casino maximize this important growth opportunity."

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

