Paradigm Blueprint Gives Organizations a Platform for Creating Impactful DEI Programs The World's Leading Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Experts Have Developed The Industry's First DEI Strategy Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Paradigm — the world's leading diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) company — announced Blueprint , a strategy platform that empowers organizations to build, measure, and manage DEI programs that drive impact.

Paradigm is a diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy firm that has worked with hundreds of companies around the world to build stronger, more inclusive organizations. (PRNewsfoto/Paradigm)

Paradigm Blueprint empowers organizations to build, measure, and manage DEI programs that drive impact.

"Many organizations have the best of intentions when it comes to DEI, but they end up spending time and energy on things that just don't work," said Joelle Emerson, co-founder and chief executive officer of Paradigm. "The key to designing an effective DEI strategy is using data to understand your unique barriers and opportunities, implementing programs that address those, then — critically — tracking your progress and evolving your efforts along the way."

Using the Blueprint Platform

With Blueprint, organizations have an all-in-one solution for assessing their current state with respect to DEI, identifying and implementing strategies and programs that will move the needle, and tracking progress. The product is easy-to-use, and guides organizations step-by-step as they create and evolve their DEI strategy:

With Blueprint's assessment tool — developed using six years of insights from analyzing organizational DEI efforts — companies provide data about their people, processes and policies, and current DEI efforts.

Blueprint analyzes those efforts and provides a score across five areas Paradigm has found are most critical to DEI, and benchmarks those scores against peers; those metrics live in the analytics dashboard.

Based on that data, Blueprint uses its recommendations engine to identify each company's strengths and areas of opportunity, and suggest specific action items. The recommendations engine relies on years of data about the specific efforts that are likely to be most impactful.

Every recommendation is accompanied by expertly designed and curated resources that guide companies in taking action. Blueprint also allows colleagues across different functions — for example, DEI and talent acquisition — to collaborate and track progress together, directly through the platform.

Analytics Dashboard and Recommendations Engine

Paradigm developed Blueprint's analytics dashboard and recommendations engine based on more than seven years of work analyzing, designing, and implementing a range of DEI initiatives across hundreds of organizations globally. The platform analyzes DEI efforts and provides scores across five key domains Paradigm experts have found critical to DEI: Leadership Involvement, Talent Lifecycle, Employee Representation, Employee Experience, and External Influence. The recommendations engine's framework has been vetted and validated by external academic experts.

Availability

Paradigm Blueprint has been in beta for nearly a year, and is now available for any organization to use. For details on bringing Blueprint to your organization, visit https://www.paradigmiq.com/blueprint/.

About Paradigm

Paradigm has worked with hundreds of companies around the world to create more diverse, just, equitable, and inclusive organizations. Paradigm offers a full suite of DEI solutions that enable organizations to develop, implement, measure, and track their DEI efforts.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paradigm