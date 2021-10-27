Wellfounded Botanicals and Scent Beauty launch CBD Fragrance

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellfounded Botanicals, an eco-friendly and woman-owned cannabis wellness brand launched a luxury CBD Eau de Parfum in partnership with Scent Beauty, Inc., a disruptive, DTC-centric, omnichannel developer of a diversified portfolio of culturally relevant, proprietary and exclusively licensed brands.

Wellfounded Eau de Parfum features 90 MG of CBD with botanicals designed to soothe, delight, inspire and sustain.

Inspired by Wellfounded founder Sara Rotman's personal wellness journey from beauty and fashion branding guru to cannabis and CBD cultivator, this fragrance brings customers on a unique scent journey combining luxury fragrance with the soothing aromas of CBD. Wellfounded Eau de Parfum was brought to life by perfumer, Alexis Grugeon of Firmenich with the guidance of fragrance architect, Raymond Matts to create a fragrance that features 90 MG of CBD as well as active botanicals specifically designed to soothe, delight, inspire and sustain.

"The story behind Wellfounded is one that resonates with people who seek wellness and healing through natural ingredients, including CBD. Knowing that the beauty industry has been steadily moving towards CBD products, we at Scent Beauty are thrilled to work with visionary Sara Rotman to bring this one-of-a-kind botanically-inspired, luxury CBD fragrance to life", says Steve Mormoris, CEO of Scent Beauty.

Wellfounded Eau de Parfum is a modern lush green fragrance opening with the fresh smell of the sea enhanced with citrus notes of mandarin, grapefruit, and crisp green apple. Cooling notes of Sariette and Thyme enhance this modern green heart. A soft warm woody base of vetiver and ambrox create an addictive nuance.

It is a mind's eye-opening scent that transports you to the magical cannabis terroir of the Wellfounded California farm, among sun-grown herbs and orchards, a salted sea breeze - the power of plants exhilarates and transports.

"Wellness and sustainability are among our core ethos at Wellfounded, so it was important that we worked with a team who would bring our vision to life with those key factors in play, and Scent Beauty was the perfect fit", said Sara Rotman, Wellfounded's CEO and Founder. "We can't wait for the fragrance to bring a sense of calm to both men and women."

Wellfounded will be celebrating the launch of their fragrance on Wednesday, October 27th at the Ace Hotel Brooklyn in partnership with Gossamer Magazine's October issue release in an experiential event of touch and smell.

Wellfounded Eau de Parfum is currently available on ScentBeauty.com where customers can order a deluxe 3 mL discovery size which includes a promotion for $10 off a full-sized bottle. Additionally, the fragrance is available at JC Penney's limited beauty destination in select stores across the U.S.

About Scent Beauty, Inc.

Scent Beauty, Inc. is the world's first multi-brand e-commerce platform for bespoke scented products through unique, culturally relevant Brands to consumers worldwide, available on ScentBeauty.com.

Scent Beauty's portfolio consists of sectors that showcase the extensive possibilities of scent: Fashion, Lifestyle, Influencers, Artists and Artisans. Scent Beauty is a leader in product innovation and subscribes to the values of diversity, sustainability, and ease of shopping from home.

About Wellfounded

Wellfounded Botanicals is a new woman and Latinx-owned, premium cannabis brand dedicated to promoting plant-based wellness for people and the planet. Founded by Sara Rotman after experiencing a life-threatening battle with Crohn's disease, Wellfounded's mission is to make more potent and efficacious cannabis products easily accessible for consumers to integrate into their everyday wellness routines. Designed as luxurious rituals for your whole body, Wellfounded takes a curated approach to cannabinoids with their extensive line of tinctures, capsules, and topicals using time-honored ingredients to soothe, protect, repair, and sustain.

