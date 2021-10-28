Midwest Holding Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: MDWT) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter 2021 on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company also plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2021 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.midwestholding.com after the close of the financial markets on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Midwest Holding Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Midwest Holding Inc.)

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link (you will receive your access details via email):
https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9183/midwest-holding-inc-q3-2021/

WEBCAST DETAILS (Audience)
Use this link to access the audience view of the webcast. 
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3404966/6EBC21EAB0BB883E50A4E414A5517FCD

A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://ir.midwestholding.com

About Midwest Holding Inc.

Midwest Holding Inc. is a rapidly growing, technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops in-demand annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels, to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages and transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors, who are actively seeking these financially attractive products. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form, capitalize and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles.

Contacts

For more information, please visit www.midwestholding.com

Investor contact: ir@midwestholding.com

Media inquiries: press@midwestholding.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midwest-holding-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-third-quarter-2021-results-301411519.html

SOURCE Midwest Holding Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.