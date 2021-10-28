NAMI San Diego and The California School of Professional Psychology Join Forces for 'The Mind Collective'

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two local leaders in mental health have joined forces and voices to create a new platform for learning, healing, hope, and wellness in San Diego and beyond.



'The Mind Collective' is a partnership between the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI San Diego) and the California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP) at Alliant International University. By combining lived experience with education and expert guidance, the project creates a holistic healing and learning opportunity.

The group aims to educate, empower, and end stigma. The mission is to create heartfelt communications to help people navigate the world of mental health ideas, concepts, treatments, and realities, while the vision is to promote compassion and understanding through education about mental health facts and lived experiences.

"Uniting to eliminate stigma builds bridges of community, care, and compassion and we are thrilled to be part of such an important initiative," said Cathryn Nacario, CEO of NAMI San Diego.

The newly created website https://www.themindcollective.org features the highlights of this partnership, including videos, resources, and links to Wellness Wednesdays—an interactive monthly online presentation that generally features a NAMI peer or family member and a CSPP professor speaking on a topic related to mental health and wellness, followed by a Q and A session with audience participation and sharing. The one-hour sessions are free and start at 1 pm on the third Wednesday of every month. Participants can register for the events in the 'Upcoming Events' section on the website.

Along with Wellness Wednesdays, the Mind Collective website will feature videos and podcasts, interviews with peers and professors, and related blogs. The goal is to offer a robust site for the latest in mental wellness news, trends, and information as well as a place for interaction and support.

"This is a cause which is societally vital and also mission-driven and aligns to our university values," said Andy Vaughn, President and CEO of the Alliant International University System. "We are grateful to be a part of building this community and fostering this dialogue."

Mental illness affects everyone in one way or another. One in five people in the United States experience mental health conditions and the numbers are rising in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mind Collective takes a deep dive into the numbers, the stories, the education and, ultimately, the hope.



The goal may be lofty, but if this collaboration can help people see that there is a way to live well with mental illness, experiencing recovery through education, support, facts, resources, and sharing, then it could help create a compassionate shift in the culture towards mental health healing, wellness, and understanding.

About NAMI San Diego

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in San Diego is the city's voice on mental illness. It is an affiliate of the grassroots, non-profit, national NAMI organization founded in 1979 by family members of people with mental illness. The mission is to provide support, education and advocacy services for everyone affected by mental illness (including family members and friends). At the heart of NAMI San Diego's vision is the sharing of information and striving to end the stigma associated with mental illness. Their services include education classes, support groups, outreach, housing opportunities, a clubhouse and much more. To learn more, visit www.namisandiego.org.

About Alliant International University

Alliant is a private university accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) which offers programs in psychology, education, business management, forensic studies, and law.

Alliant's mission is to prepare students for professional careers of service and leadership, and to promote the discovery and application of knowledge to improve the lives of people in diverse cultures and communities around the world.

Alliant's vision: An Inclusive World Empowered by Alliant Alumni.

More information is available at www.alliant.edu.

