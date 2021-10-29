Change in the number of shares and votes in Hexagon AB

Change in the number of shares and votes in Hexagon AB

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During October, the number of shares and votes in Hexagon AB (publ) has increased as a result of the issue in kind of consideration shares related to the acquisition of Infor's EAM business.

As per 29 October 2021, the total number of shares in the company amounts to 2,705,477,888 of which 110,250,000 are shares of Series A with ten votes each and 2,595,227,888 are shares of Series B with one vote each.

The total number of votes in Hexagon as per 29 October 2021 is 3,697,727,888.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, ir@hexagon.com

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 18:00 CET on 29 October 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/3443417/1488682.pdf Change in the number of shares and votes in Hexagon AB

View original content:

SOURCE Hexagon