Euroclear Business and Financial update - Q3 2021

Financial highlights

Q3 YTD 2021 operating income up 9% year-on-year to EUR 1156 million as strong Business Income growth offset lower Banking and Other Income

Operating costs increased by 6% to EUR 676 million , including exceptional costs related to the MFEX acquisition

Net profit increased by 11% to EUR 347 million

EPS increased 11% to EUR 110.3 per share

Key Operating Metrics remain strong

Assets under custody reached EUR 36.1 trillion an increase of 15% year on year

Record number of netted transactions settled in the Euroclear group of 220 million, an increase of 7%

Euroclear's Collateral Highway mobilised a record EUR 1.8 trillion

Continued progress of Strategic Plans

Acquisition of MFEX group

MFEX acquisition completed, with integration progressing well

Brigitte Daurelle appointed as CEO of MFEX to deliver commercial opportunities from combination of the complementary service offerings

Strengthening, Growing and Reshaping Euroclear's Network

Income drivers remain strong across asset classes leading to business income growth of 14%, driven by business gains, increased volumes, record issuance in fixed income securities and increased equity valuations

Fund assets under custody up 19% to EUR 2.9 trillion , before the inclusion of MFEX business

Continued investment in systems and infrastructure to enhance business resilience and customer proposition

Growth business lines continue to perform strongly. Collateral Management business income increased 19% year-on-year, while Euroclear's global and emerging markets network, Global Reach increased business income by 21%

Euroclear Bank and Saudi Arabia's Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) have agreed to launch a fully Euroclearable link to enable international investors direct access to this local government bond market for the first time

Development of shareholder identification services providing transparent in-depth insights to enhance corporate governance, including the recent introduction of Euroclear Sweden's Vantage solution and continued rollout of InvestorInsight in ESES

Investing in digital and data services that support post trade efficiency including the launch of SettlementDrive, a new service offering analysis into the level of settlement fails observed on individual instruments processed within the Euroclear group

Supporting projects to explore central bank digital currencies, such as the successful completion of a pilot with Banque de France and a consortium of actors to test the use of central bank digital currency across a wide range of core securities settlement operations for a French Government bond

Continue to develop our group ESG strategy exploring how to support clients' green finance ambitions, supported by the recent launch with PwC of a whitepaper identifying key opportunities in scaling sustainable finance

Commenting on the results, Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer said:

"I am pleased to announce that we have continued to deliver robust business performance throughout 2021, and the acquisition of MFEX allows for further commercial opportunities. We continue to invest in our client proposition as we seek to foster safety and sustainability in global capital markets."

About Euroclear

Euroclear group is the financial industry's trusted provider of post trade services. Euroclear provides settlement and custody of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives to investment funds. Euroclear is a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise.

The Euroclear group comprises Euroclear Bank, the International CSD, as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden and Euroclear UK & International. The Euroclear group settled the equivalent of EUR 897 trillion in securities transactions in 2020, representing 276 million domestic and cross-border transactions, and held EUR 32.8 trillion in assets for clients by end 2020. For more information about Euroclear, please visit www.euroclear.com

