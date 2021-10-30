All Treats, No Tricks for Kids at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween is a day most children look forward to all year. A chance to dress up in costumes, get lots of treats and have some fun. This doesn't change just because they are hospitalized. Which is why each year the Child Life team at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital organizes a day of festive Halloween activities for patients.

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa hosts reverse trick-or-treat with doctors, nurses and other caregivers delivering treats to patients in their hospital rooms Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

With the additional safety measures that remain in place during the pandemic's second Halloween, this year the Child Life team hosted a reverse trick-or-treat Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, with doctors, nurses and other caregivers delivering treats to patients in their hospital rooms.

"Each year we strive to find ways to make Halloween fun for our patients," said St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Child Life Supervisor Kacie Webster. "Being able to celebrate holidays while hospitalized gives kids and their families a sense of normalcy which is so important."

While things looked different again this year, the entire hospital came together to make the Halloween something special for the children.

"Our lobby, nurses' stations and even our caregivers themselves are showing off their best Halloween decorations and attire today and our patients and their families are loving it," Webster added.

The patients were able to choose from dozens of Halloween costumes and also participate in a virtual Halloween-themed Bingo activity, thanks to Rooms-to-Go Foundation.

To see highlights from the Halloween festivities, visit St. Joseph's Children's Hospital's Facebook page: Facebook.com/StJosephsChildrens.

About St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

St. Joseph's Children's Hospital is Tampa Bay's largest provider of children's health services and is committed to providing everything needed for the health and well-being of children. Together, BayCare Kids and St. Joseph's Children's Hospital offer specialized inpatient and outpatient pediatric care to thousands of children and their families each year in multiple locations throughout west central Florida. From the tiniest baby to the high school quarterback, patients are cared for by doctors who specialize in treating children, in surroundings designed exclusively for kids.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and west central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org .

Staff at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa load up on Halloween fun Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

