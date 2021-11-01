BlueCity's He Health launches Mr. Heer, a male consumer health brand

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCity (Nasdaq: BLCT) has announced that He Health, its health service platform for men, has officially launched Mr. Heer, a new consumer health brand dedicated entirely to male personal care and sexual health products.

Mr. Heer products include condoms, lubricant, and wet wipes presented in consumer-friendly, discreet packing. The products complement He Health's service offering by providing users with vital items alongside online sexual health consultation and treatment, as well as HIV-related services.

"The reality is that some men have difficulty with or would prefer not to openly discuss private health issues. Moreover, not only is there a lack of quality, functional products aimed at male health in today's consumer health market, but finding reliable options at a suitable price point can be challenging. With Mr. Heer, we seek to build a consumer health brand that can meet the requirements of modern men, by providing quality, discreet care that ensures peace of mind." said Ma Baoli, founder, chairman, and CEO of BlueCity, a world-leading online LGBTQ platform.

"In the future, Mr. Heer will continue to leverage BlueCity's resources to explore the multi-faceted needs of male users when it comes to their everyday health, sexual health, and personal skincare. In doing so, we seek to enhance our understanding of our users and offer them relevant, beneficial products, services, and experiences as part of our comprehensive focus on overall male health."

In the Chinese market, the specific health needs of men have often been overlooked or insufficiently addressed, due to roadblocks such as insufficient privacy protection, limited channels for purchasing medication, and low awareness of sexual health.

Since its launch in March 2019, He Health has been committed to raising awareness of men's health and HIV prevention among its millions of users in China. Its services have gradually expanded from sexually transmitted diseases (including HIV) to overall male well-being.

In April 2021, He Health obtained a license to establish a medical institution. It launched its online consultation services in July, with doctors from China's leading hospitals available for consultations on the platform.

Since then, its health services have grown in scope, covering men's health consultation, treatment and prescription, and guidance on issues such as erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, HIV testing and prevention, and more.

He Health also offers rapid HIV screening, post-exposure prophylaxis ("PrEP"), and post-exposure prophylaxis ("PEP") services. Today, its PEP express delivery services are available in most of China's largest cities.

According to a Frost and Sullivan report, China's male health and healthcare market is expected to reach RMB 99.6 billion (USD 15.6 billion) by 2025. Meanwhile, China's online health consultation, online prescription, and pharmacy sector is expected to reach RMB 523 billion (USD 81.8 billion) in the same year.

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world-leading online LGBTQ community providing a comprehensive suite of services to foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community. The company fulfills both the daily and lifelong needs of its members through a wide range of targeted and tailored services, including social networking, livestreaming and health-related services. With commitment to providing high-quality user experience, ensuring privacy protection, and promoting community health and well-being, BlueCity has captured the hearts and minds of LGBTQ people across the globe. Available in 13 languages, BlueCity's mobile app Blued has connected more than 60 million registered users in about 170 countries and regions. According to Frost and Sullivan 2020, it is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam by MAUs.

