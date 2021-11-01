Mazoola (SM) Makes Banking Fun for Families by Offering a Mobile Wallet that Gives Kids and Parents Banking Superpowers

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. ("REGO") (OTCQB:RPMT) and its super app digital wallet platform, Mazoola,SM are excited to make banking fun for families by giving parents and guardians the ability to grant their kids banking superpowers like invisibility, a magic touch, super speed, the ability to see the future, detection immunity, empathy, and even shape shifting! Meanwhile, parents have the power to create chores, set spending limits, authorize retailers, and set their kids on a successful financial course to learn the essentials around managing money and social responsibilities.

Mazoola, the kids mobile wallet Superpowered by privacy.

"Who said banking can't be fun and exciting?" said REGO Head of Strategy Dan Aptor. "Kids have always been fascinated with superheroes, and with the holiday season just around the corner, now is the perfect time to give Mazoola a try. It's the must-have family digital wallet to empower kids to earn, learn, save, and shop both online and in-person in a fun, safe, and exciting way. And when we say its superpowered, we really mean it!"

Mazoola's new superpower campaign highlights the super app's key attributes, with safety at the forefront. For example, kids have the power to be invisible, thanks to the fact that Mazoola is independently COPPA certified and ensures that a kid's privacy always remains private. App users will also experience the magic touch of Mazoola's contactless environment, where no cash or cards are required to make a transaction to give kids the power to shop, save, and give handsfree as parents easily set spending limits with just the push of a button.

The Mazoola campaign kicks off this week, with engaging superpower-themed marketing ads that will run across a variety of digital and social media platforms targeting parents and caregivers of 7-15-year-olds. To drive trial of the app and build awareness around it's unique attributes, Mazoola has also partnered with reputable parent and caregiver communities across the nation. These community partnerships include School Family Media, Moms Meet and their upcoming virtual WOW Summit, and the Mom Blog Society.

Mazoola is available as a free download in Apple's App Store and Google Play Store and is currently offering families a one-year membership at no cost with the ability to cancel anytime. The app easily tracks how much money kids and teens have earned to help them learn to save for what matters most. To find out more about Mazoola, head to mazzoola.co and follow the conversation on Instagram (@mazoolawallet ) and Facebook ( facebook.com/Mazoolawallet ).

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.

REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to raise additional capital, the absence of any material operating history or revenue, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, our ability to develop and introduce a new service and products to the market in a timely manner, market acceptance of our services and products, our limited experience in the industry, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and generate business, rapid technological change in relevant markets, unexpected network interruptions or security breaches, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments, intense competition with larger companies, general economic conditions, and other risks as described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. The Company has no obligation to and does not undertake to update, revise, or correct any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

