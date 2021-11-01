NAIC Releases Consumer Education Pieces on Health Insurance

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) released a series of consumer education pieces about health insurance this month. The series aims to help policyholders better understand how to get the most out of their health insurance coverage.

Understanding Healthcare Claims

The three-part series contains the following information:

medical necessity " and how it affects the health services a policy will cover. An explanation of the term "" and how it affects the health services a policy will cover.

file a claim , like the details a consumer will need to submit the claim. Information about how to, like the details a consumer will need to submit the claim.

denied claims , including steps to make an internal appeal and request an external review. Actions to take to appeal, including steps to make an internal appeal and request an external review.

Consumers can access the series on the NAIC's Consumer Health page under the "Tips & Tools" icon.

This series is part of a larger effort by the NAIC to enable consumers to make informed decisions at every stage of life.

(PRNewsfoto/National Association of Insuran)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Association of Insurance Commissioners