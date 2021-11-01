SlideUpLift Launches Work Accelerator Templates

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Making presentations on the fly can be time-consuming for a busy business professional. Everyone expects a good presentation, whether it's clients, investors, management, or even one's own team. A good and engaging presentation instills confidence in ideas, demonstrates to the audience the presenter's dedication to the effort, and fosters respect for the presenter as a professional.

Effective presentations can highlight the difference between glorious success on the one hand and being perceived as going round in circles on the other.

Yet, it takes time to do it well. Good presentations take time to build. Experienced presenters know it only too well. Storylining, slide development, graphics, layouts: effort at each step of the way adds up.

Recognizing the need of the hour, SlideUplift - an online library of pre-designed presentation templates has launched work accelerator templates that can help businesses to prepare stunning presentations effortlessly.

These templates are prepared by expert designers and management consultants carrying decades of experience. The templates are highly customizable and easy to edit to deliver the highest industry standards and graphical quality.

What is a Work Accelerator Template

Work Accelerator templates are whole presentations containing a pre-built storyboard that can be used off the shelf. One can think of it as a wireframe designed to cover most frequently used ideas for the presentation occasion. A few case examples are Project Kick off presentations, Business Reviews, Business Proposals, Account Planning Templates etc. Each of these accelerators includes a "Power Pack" of nicely designed slides highly relevant to the topic. This helps users take these as a credible starting point and helps them get a head start in building the presentation.

SlideUpLift has been testing these templates with the broader user community. Here is what they had to say:

"These accelerators provided me with a great starting point and proved to be an effective framework to think about the content of my presentation and pointed me to blind spots I would have otherwise missed."

- James Lynch , Senior Director



"I was able to delegate better using these accelerators since I asked the team to fill the template up prior to our meeting to make things a lot more efficient."

- Mary Beth , Project Manager



SlideUpLift is dedicated to providing the most innovative and impactful solutions for every business professional's presentation needs, and work accelerators is another example of their user centric approach.

These templates are available at https://slideuplift.com/

