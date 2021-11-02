Kia America Announces October 2021 Sales

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced October sales of 52,067 units, led by Telluride and Forte. Kia has now surpassed 2020's total annual volume with two months of the year remaining. In October, Kia sold 82-percent of available inventory and continued to see an increase in sales of its hybrid and battery-electric vehicles, including the all-new Sorento PHEV. Year-over-year sales of Kia's hybrid and battery-electric vehicles increased 91-percent.
"Demand for new Kia vehicles remains strong as evidenced by selling more vehicles in the first ten months of 2021 compared to all of 2020," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Despite ongoing supply chain issues and chip shortages, we expect our available supply and robust customer interest will help us have a strong finish to the year."
In addition to sales, last month saw a number of significant announcements coming from the brand, including:
- The fifth generation Sportage SUV – Kia's longest running nameplate – was introduced. The larger and more capable next generation Sportage will be powered by a stronger yet more efficient engine. It will also offer many premium features, including advanced safety technology and more interior room. It will arrive in showrooms during the first quarter of 2022.
- The Kia EV6 named among the finalists for the Green Car Journal's signature Green Car of the Year Award™. The publication also named the Kia Seltos a finalist for the 2022 Urban Green Car of the Year™ Award.
- The 2022 Forte compact sedan was updated with new front and rear styling, six Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) now standard, a 10.25" widescreen navigation display, and an available GT Trim, offering 200+ horsepower.
- Kia America and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced the multiyear extension of their exclusive marketing partnership, tipping off the 15th season of the relationship between the league and the automaker.
MONTH OF OCTOBER
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2021
2020
2021
2020
Rio
2,310
2,104
26,205
20,147
Forte
7,523
8,107
100,549
71,018
K5/Optima
7,427
7,783
80,899
66,546
Cadenza
N/A
115
249
1,037
Stinger
1,274
1,013
11,651
10,805
K900
2
41
85
250
Soul
6,289
6,318
66,634
61,649
Niro
2,727
1,524
21,798
14,756
Seltos
3,274
5,542
45,626
35,051
Sportage
5,459
6,989
84,237
69,389
Sorento
6,195
5,832
68,450
66,324
Telluride
7,695
9,697
78,419
56,312
Sedona/Carnival
1,892
1,029
22,790
11,160
Total
52,067
56,094
607,592
484,444
