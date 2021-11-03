The ACANA® Pet Food Team Helps Transport More Than 30 Rescue Dogs to New York City to Find Loving Homes

The ACANA pet food team is sponsoring the transport of the dogs from shelters to Muddy Paws Rescue, a non-profit organization based in New York City

AUBURN, Ky., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ACANA® pet food team announced it is sponsoring the transport of more than 30 rescue dogs to New York City. With shelter intakes up from 2020, according to Best Friends Animal Society, the ACANA pet food team is helping dogs get a second chance at finding a loving home with Muddy Paws' help.

Peloton Instructor and “dog mom” Jess Sims feeds ACANA Rescue Care for Adopted Dogs to rescue dogs from Muddy Paws Rescue.

Muddy Paws Rescue is a foster-based organization that brings dogs in from its shelter partners and places them in foster homes for an average of two weeks. During this time, the pets can decompress and live their best life, allowing the organization to learn about them so they can make a strong match with a loving family.

The sponsorship is part of the ACANA® pet food team's Forever Project, an initiative created to support rescue pet parents and the introduction of a new food it developed, ACANA Rescue Care for Adopted Dogs.

The ACANA® pet food team created the Forever Project because it recognized a need for a program that helped ensure pet adoption success. A recent survey conducted by the ACANA pet food team found 54% of people who adopted rescue dogs didn't anticipate how stressed out their new dog would be while adapting to their new home. This program gives new pet parents the best start possible through ACANA premium pet food, plus numerous resources, including training, behavioral tips and more. Because at the end of the day, it's all worth it – the same survey found four in five people can't imagine life without their pups.

"We're grateful to ACANA pet food for sponsoring this transport and we're excited to be a part of its Forever Project," said Rachel Ziering, Founding Executive Director at Muddy Paws Rescue. "Transport is a major part of our work and it does take a lot of time, effort and funds. Each of the 30 pups arrive this weekend will now be able to get a second chance at finding a home thanks to the ACANA pet food team's support!"

The Forever Project also includes a collaboration with well-known Peloton Instructor and passionate "dog mom" Jess Sims. As part of the engagement, Sims has offered her tips on how to establish a routine after rescuing a new dog and how to integrate activity into their life. She even hosted a livestream class on Aug. 25 which focused on how pet owners can build a strong bond with their dog.

Sims also rescued her two dogs – Sienna Grace and Shiloh – from Muddy Paws Rescue.

"I'm thrilled to collaborate with the ACANA pet food team, to support Muddy Paws Rescue, an organization that means so much to me, and highlight the importance of rescuing pets," said Jess Sims. "While I technically rescued Sienna Grace and Shiloh, they really rescued me, and there are so many great pets waiting to be placed in their forever home."

Muddy Paws Rescue is a network partner of Best Friends Animal Society® , an organization that works with more than 3,300 animal welfare and shelter partners nationwide. The Forever Project also includes an official multi-year pet food sponsorship with Best Friends Animal Society.

Pet lovers everywhere can check out the library of resources on its website created by the ACANA® pet food team to help new rescue pet parents as part of the Forever Project.

About Champion Petfoods

Founded in a small town in Alberta, Canada, Champion Petfoods' purpose is To Earn Pet Lover Trust Every Day so Pets Thrive for a Lifetime. At Champion, we have been pioneers in crafting premium food for dogs and cats since 1985. We specialize in making foods that are Biologically Appropriate to nourish as nature intended. That means we start with the finest WholePrey ingredients from both fresh and raw animal sources. All of our ingredients have been selected from carefully curated suppliers whom we know and trust. Our foods are crafted by passionate nutrition and health experts in world class kitchens, and as Pet Lovers ourselves, we strive for the highest quality and food safety in every ORIJEN® and ACANA® product we make. Food made by Champion is available to pet lovers in nearly 100 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

