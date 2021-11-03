Equinox Gold Files Technical Report for Aurizona Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) announces that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report regarding the pre-feasibility study for an expansion at its Aurizona gold mine in Brazil and an updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimate for Aurizona, the results of which were announced on September 20, 2021.

The technical report is available for download on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/EDGAR and on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com.

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.