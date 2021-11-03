Freeway Insurance Expands Texas Presence with AutoPartners Insurance Acquisition

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance , a division of Confie , the largest independent personal lines agency and broker in the U.S., today announced it had acquired AutoPartners Insurance Agency, Inc , under the Freeway Insurance brand.

As part of the acquisition, Freeway Insurance will retain AutoPartners Insurance employees, as well as maintain operations at all 17 AutoPartners Insurance retail locations across the state, increasing the company's physical presence to more than 190+ retail locations throughout Texas and over 520 nationwide.

"For more than two decades, residents of rural Texas have relied on AutoPartners Insurance for their automotive insurance needs, and we look forward to carrying on that legacy," said Chad Maxwell, Senior Vice President and Head of M&A for Confie. "Texas has long been a priority market for Freeway Insurance and this acquisition furthers our commitment to the people of this great state."

Launched in 1989, AutoPartners Insurance prioritizes the delivery of auto insurance to Texas residents living outside traditional big city markets. This approach to ensuring everyone has access to affordable and quality insurance - in-person, online and over the phone - will remain a priority as AutoPartners joins the Freeway Insurance family.

"Our customers have always been our first priority, which is why we're excited to join forces with Freeway Insurance to provide even greater access to exceptional insurance products across Texas," said Dennis Walsh, CEO. "Teaming up with Freeway Insurance, a company that shares our passion and vision, allows our team to scale more quickly, providing greater access and service to our customers."

"Dennis and his team have built an exceptional company that fits perfectly with our company during a period of aggressive growth," said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Confie. "We plan to continue expansion in Texas and across the country through organic growth, franchising, and strategic mergers and acquisitions, and we look forward to having the AutoPartners Insurance team alongside us when we do."

About Freeway Insurance

Established in 1987, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Freeway Insurance services customers in more than 500 offices. Freeway consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices, as well as by visiting www.freewayinsurance.com or by calling (800) 300-0227.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 750 retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com .

