The Tech Platform Empowering America's Pizzerias Elects 'Head of Pizza' To Each State Slice Appoints Local Pizza Lovers To Keep Eating Pizza - Find Out Your State's Elected Official

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slice, the platform powering the nation's largest network of pizzerias, has selected 51 representatives to join its P.I.E. Society – that's the Promotion of Independents Everywhere – as their state's Resident Head of Pizza.



(PRNewsfoto/Slice)

Driven by its mission to keep local thriving, Slice gives independent pizzerias the tools and technology they need to thrive and gives consumers a convenient way to order from and support their favorite pizzerias by using the Slice app. In June, the company began scouting representatives from across the country to share their love of pizza with the world while supporting their neighborhood independent restaurants.

The company called for applicants across the country stating:

"If you're passionate about small business and love pizza, apply for this role of a lifetime. 50 representatives will be selected to receive $2,000+ in pizza, cash and prizes."

Thousands applied and one worthy representative from each state was selected based on their zest for pizza and enthusiasm for helping small businesses. Each selected representative will be responsible for taste-testing and evangelizing the best local pizzerias in their state and will be paid in pizza.

To earn their pizza payment, inaugural P.I.E. Society members will complete monthly challenges like finding the perfect pepperoni slice, sampling pineapple pizzas, or discovering the most decadent desserts served up by pizzerias in their state. Each Head of Pizza will document their journey on their own social media accounts and unlock exclusive Slice deals and experiences along the way.

To learn more about Slice's P.I.E. Society and to meet your state's Resident Head of Pizza, please visit slicepiesociety.com.

For interview inquiries with any of the P.I.E. Society members, please contact press@slicelife.com

About Slice

A 2021 winner of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Award, Slice empowers over 17,000 independent pizzerias with the modern tools that have allowed major pizza chains to dominate until now. By uniting these small businesses with specialized technology, marketing, data insights, and shared services, all at industry-low flat-rate pricing, Slice enables them to serve their digitally-minded customers and move away from 3rd party apps. Serial tech entrepreneur Ilir Sela started Slice to modernize and support his family's New York City pizzerias. Today, the company partners with restaurants in 3,000 cities and all 50 states, forming the nation's largest pizza network — more than double the U.S. footprint of Domino's. For more information, visit slicelife.com.

slicelife.com | LinkedIn | Instagram |Twitter

Contact

Lauren Bazzini

press@slicelife.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Slice