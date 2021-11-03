Usher's New Look Awarded $500,000 grant from Truist Foundation to support financial literacy programming aimed at underserved youth nationwide Grant marks total of $1.5 million awarded to UNL by Truist Foundation in five years

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Usher's New Look (UNL), one of the nation's leading advocacy and educational organizations for young people around the world, today announced it received a $500,000 grant from Truist Foundation. The grant will support UNL's high school leadership program, including its financial literacy programs, and marks a significant milestone for the organization, having received a total of $1.5 million from Truist Foundation in five years. A nonprofit foundation launched in 1999 by performing artist and philanthropist Usher Raymond IV, UNL has since served more than 50,000 youth by offering support and access through programs addressing education, professional development, mental health, wellness and more.

"Breaking the cycle of poverty and debt is tantamount to the future success of young people, particularly in these challenging times where we see that there are currently 16 million children living in poverty today," says Careshia Moore, president and CEO of Usher's New Look. "This is, therefore, a proud moment for Usher's New Look, and we are so very grateful to Truist Foundation for this transformational grant that will enable us to further our mission and touch the lives of hundreds of young people, helping them prepare for their futures while uplifting themselves and their communities at the same time."

"Truist Foundation is committed to helping Usher's New Look advance its mission by empowering young people with access to financial wellness to help them make choices throughout their lives," said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. "Ushers New Look shares in our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Their dedication and proven track record in guiding and developing the talent and skills of young people is unparalleled."

The goal of UNL's financial literacy programming is to end the intergenerational cycles of poverty by empowering youth to be financially capable of understanding and applying healthy money habits. Budgeting, credit and debt are all issues reaching crisis proportions, with young people affected the most. UNL's high school program includes real-time workshops and how-to sessions, covering topics such as talent exploration, preparing for postsecondary education, workforce development, servant leadership, entrepreneurship, budgeting, credit and debt, savings, investing, financial health and skill development.

Founded in 1999 by Usher with the goal of providing educational resources and developmental tools for underserved youth in need of a "new look" on life, UNL has helped transform the lives of more than 50,000 young people around the world. UNL offers comprehensive programming that develops passion-driven, global leaders from middle school through college. UNL offers a robust curriculum of educational programming year-round. And since its founding, UNL has been at the forefront of driving conversation into action by mobilizing youth and their communities, as well as the private and public sectors to work together around the issues of financial empowerment, youth development and economic disparities and health.

UNL is on a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through its 10-year comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders. UNL's peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provides Access, Awareness and Empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions.

The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation.

