Wellcare Signs Agreement with Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Houston Contract Gives Wellcare Medicare Advantage Members Access to Dedicated Senior Medical Centers in Houston

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellcare Medicare Advantage members now have in-network access to Dedicated Senior Medical Center's providers and facilities in the Houston metro area. The agreement with Dedicated, a Chen Med company, has already prompted hundreds of local Wellcare members to select a Dedicated primary care provider since in-network access became effective on July 1, 2021.

Dedicated is a family-owned primary and specialty care practice committed to delivering superior healthcare to Medicare-eligible seniors. Through the agreement, Wellcare Medicare Advantage members in Texas presently have access to the following three Dedicated locations in Houston:

Brays Oaks

8411 W. Bellfort Blvd.

Houston, TX 77071

(713) 429-0808

Corum

8471 Gulf FWY

Houston, TX 77017

(832) 709-2770

Houston Gardens

5005 E. Crosstimbers St.

Houston, TX 77016

(713) 429-0744

Additionally, two more Dedicated centers will open in the Houston metro area by end of year.

"We are pleased to partner with Dedicated, which extends our footprint in Texas and further supports our efforts to partner with high-quality providers and health systems across the state," said Rich Fisher, SVP and CEO of Medicare for Centene, Wellcare's parent company.

"Dedicated/ChenMed doctors provide seniors with affordable VIP care that delivers better health," said Christopher Chen, M.D., ChenMed CEO. "We appreciate being a provider of choice for Wellcare members seeking highly personalized primary care. Wellcare Medicare Advantage members in Houston can count on their Dedicated doctors to share their cell phone numbers plus encourage same-day telemedicine and walk-in appointments, whenever needed."

To learn more about Dedicated Senior Medical Center's providers and multiple locations, visit https://www.dedicated.care/

About Wellcare

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Today, the company offers benefits with every Medicare beneficiary in mind, such as dental, hearing and vision services; Flex cards to assist with co-pays; transportation services; telehealth visits; wellness and fitness programs; in-home support services; and special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill. Wellcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene's Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan, and TexanPlus will transition to the Wellcare brand. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com and follow them on Facebook.

About ChenMed – Dedicated Senior Medical

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare Advantage-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. This high-touch primary care is shown to reduce coronavirus deaths by 40 percent, according to a study published in American Journal of Preventive Cardiology. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

Wellcare is the Medicare brand for Centene Corporation, an HMO, PPO, PFFS, PDP plan with a Medicare contract and is an approved Part D Sponsor. Our D-SNP plans have a contract with the state Medicaid program. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal.

