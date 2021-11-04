Aleran Software Launches Stripe Integration for its Unified Commerce Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleran Software announced today the launch of its Stripe integration capability for its Unified Commerce Platform. The Stripe integration will allow payment processing for online orders across Aleran's B2B and B2C/DTC e-commerce solutions and within its vendor management tool.

"Now manufacturers and sales agencies who already have an account with Stripe or are interested in Stripe's payment processing will have a fully integrated and secure payment processing solution," explained Alex Sayyah, CEO of Aleran Software. "It's all part of our larger mission to simplify and streamline today's complex multi-channel selling environment for our customers."

Aleran's integration with industry leader Stripe will have multiple benefits for users, including: easy setup in minutes; global payment processing for over 135 different currencies; acceptance of multiple payment methods including all major and international credit cards, mobile wallet, bank transfers and "buy now, pay later" options; and AI-based fraud detection and prevention.

Aleran plans to roll out several more integrations this year, all part of its expanding API library of pre-built and cost-efficient integration solutions that enhance Aleran's platform capabilities.

The Stripe integration is currently available for all Aleran customers.

"We are always trying to pinpoint the tools our clients need to sell smarter and faster," said Sayyah. "The Stripe integration is going to make it easier for Aleran users to accept digital payments both online and in-person from their customers, so they can grow their revenues, convert more, and reduce fraud all at the same time."

For more information, please visit aleran.com or contact support@aleran.com.

