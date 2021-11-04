Groundbreaking research holds promise for new clinical management techniques and understanding of vaccine immune response in kidney patients

DaVita Clinical Research to Present New Findings at American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Clinical Research (DCR) will present eight research abstracts from company representatives and medical professionals during the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week occurring Nov. 4–7, 2021.

ASN Kidney Week 2021 will convene more than 13,000 kidney care professionals from around the world in a virtual format to discuss advancements in the field of nephrology.

"For decades, clinicians and researchers have come together during Kidney Week to share new knowledge and build collaborations that translate discoveries into clinical care," said Dr. Steven Brunelli, vice president for DCR. "We're eager to share our research contributing to the lives and care of people living with kidney disease."

DaVita researchers will report on findings from multiple retrospective and prospective studies, with a particular focus on COVID-19 prevention and predictive tools for improving clinical outcomes.

This year's poster and presentation titles, along with selected study highlights, include:

Development and Validation of an Algorithm to Predict Risk of 90-Day Hospitalization for Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

Real-World Effectiveness and Immunogenicity of mRNA-1273 in Dialysis Patients (Moderna)

Real-World Effectiveness and Immunogenicity of BNT162b2 in Dialysis Patients (Pfizer)

Associations between Loop Diuretic Use and Outcomes among Patients Treated with Peritoneal Dialysis

A Novel Approach to Identify Nonclinical Factors that Impact Outcomes in Dialysis Patients

Safety of Bamlanivimab Treatment for COVID-19 Administered in Dialysis Centers to Hemodialysis Patients

Comparative Effectiveness of BNT162b2 and Ad26.COV2.S in the Prevention of SARS-CoV-2 Infection among Dialysis Patients

Perception of COVID-19 Risk among In-center Hemodialysis Patients

Kidney Week attendees can view ePosters and pre-recorded presentations from DCR and DaVita Kidney Care clinical leaders at https://www.asn-online.org/kidneyweek/ beginning Nov. 4. All meeting content will be posted online until Jan. 7, 2022.

About DaVita Clinical Research

DaVita Clinical Research (DCR), a wholly owned subsidiary of DaVita Inc., is the research arm of DaVita. DCR innovates through retrospective research aimed at improving clinical outcomes. DCR assists pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the design, recruitment and completion of clinical trials using its renal research site network. To learn more about DCR, visit DaVitaClinicalResearch.com.

About DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2021, DaVita served 203,000 patients at 2,822 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 333 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

